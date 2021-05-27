Google Pixel 6 could beat iPhone 13 with this camera upgrade

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could get a powerful camera upgrade to give the phones an edge over the likes of the iPhone 13.

That's according to Twitter leaker @FrontTron who claims that the rumored upcoming Google phones will have a number of big features, including a “gimbal-like steady cam mode." That’s something you don’t see very often, and it could help the Pixel 6 gain the top spot on our best cameras phones list.

Earlier this week long-time leaker Max Weinbach revealed a number of key details about the Pixel 6 Pro. These include a 50MP main camera sensor, an 8MP periscope lens and 5x optical zoom. Couple that with Google’s usual computational computing effort and you’re potentially looking at one heck of a camera phone.

Pixel 6 stuffGimbal like steady cam modeBigger Samsung sensor, Google custom NPU and ISP -> better than pixel 5Big improvements in videoMay 26, 2021 See more

FrontTron’s leak talks up the camera setup further, noting the upgrades include a “bigger Samsung sensor" paired with Google’s Neural Processing Unit and Image Signal Processor chips.

The most exciting part of this leak is the gimbal mode. While technically just an extension of smartphones’ existing optical image stabilization, it’s an upgrade that could make taking clear shots, especially in unsteady and low-light shooting situations, much easier.

The Pixel 6 wouldn't be the first Android phone with this big upgrade. The Vivo x60 Pro comes with a built-in gimbal that delivers smoother video than what you’d see from rival smartphones. The only major camera upgrades we've heard about with the iPhone 13 is that Apple is adding sensor-shift stabilization to the entire range and that we could see portrait mode for video.

The Pixel 6 series isn’t expected to arrive until this fall, though there are plenty of rumors of what the phone might include. That includes Google’s rumored new in-house Whitechapel chip, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

There are also rumors of an under-display selfie camera, though more recent renders have ditched this feature in favor of a more traditional punch hole design.

As for the display, the Pixel 6 should come with a 6.4-inch display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will likely be 6.7-inches. A QHD+ resolution has been suggested, though we guess that this will be exclusive to the larger model.

We’ll bring you more on the Pixel 6 series as we hear it. But in the meantime check out our picks for the best Android phones overall.