Galaxy Fold Torture Test Reveals Issues in New Design

Samsung needed some extra time to get the Galaxy Fold's design right. And a new torture test suggests the company still has some work to do.

Popular YouTube content creator JerryRigEverything, who does a number on tech devices by putting them through torture tests, has done it again with the Galaxy Fold.

First up, he tested the outside screen's durability and found that it started to scratch at a level six out of eight — about where you'd expect for a smartphone. On the inside screen, however, it was extremely easy to scratch. Even JerryRigEverything's fingernail was enough to damage the screen.

One of the big problems in the first version of the Galaxy Fold was that its hinge would allow debris behind the screen and in some cases, render the display inoperable. JerryRigEverything found that after putting sand over the front of the inside screen, it seeped in and started grinding on the hinge behind the display.

Next up, JerryRigEverything tried using a razor blade to scratch the side and caught the slight gap between the foldable section and display. It rendered the affected pixels useless and in some cases, caused the phone to not even turn on.

To boost the design appeal of the Galaxy Fold, Samsung carved its logo into the side. However, with a sharp-enough tool, it's possible to take the reflective letters in those grooves out. JerryRigEverything said standard wear and tear could cause them to fall out within a year.

Despite all the problems, JerryRigEverything found that Samsung's decision to use glass was a sound move that will reduce chances of it getting damaged. And when JerryRigEverything burned the screen with a lighter, the pixels came back without any problem.

Ultimately, the JerryRigEverything test suggests that the Galaxy Fold isn't the most durable smartphone out there. However, it's not common for people to take razor blades and lighters to their phones, and especially phones that are as expensive as the Galaxy Fold. So, needless to say, your mileage may vary.