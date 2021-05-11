Forget Memorial Day: This 70-inch 4K TV just crashed to $499

Memorial Day sales will be here before you know it, so if you're on the hunt to score one of the best deals on a 70-inch 4K TV, we've found the perfect one right here.

For a limited time only, Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch H65 Series 4K TV on sale for just $499. That's $150 off its original price of $649, making it one of the best bargains we've seen for a 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV this year. It's one of the best TV deals available today.

Considering the Hisense 70-inch Smart TV's fantastic image quality, this deal is a bargain. In addition to deep blacks and high-quality contrast, this 4K Ultra HD TV also features good upscaling capabilities, so even 1080p content will look impressive. This is Hisense's latest 70-inch 4K TV model, released in 2020.

This Smart TV features a 4K LED panel, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This model runs on the Android TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that this TV also has Google Assistant built in, as well as Amazon Alexa compatibility.

With DTS Virtual X technology, this TV delivers one of the most immersive audio experiences. And if you want to connect a compatible soundbar, headphones or other stereo components, the Hisense H65 offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

