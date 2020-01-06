Fitbit Charge 3 waterproof fitness tracker now $50 off at Amazon

It's CES 2020 week, which means next-gen fitness trackers are on the horizon. As a result, now is a good chance to score a current-gen device on the cheap.

For instance, right now you can get the Fitbit Charge 3 for just $99.95 at Amazon. Normally priced at $149.95, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen this for fitness tracker. It's one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen since the holidays.

The Fitbit Charge 3 has everything you need in a fitness-tracking band: automatic workout-tracking, sleep analysis, a large touchscreen display, and week-long battery life.

The Fitbit Charge 3 features excellent health and fitness monitoring which makes it one of the best fitness trackers around.

In our Fitbit Charge 3 review, we found its 7-day battery life, touchscreen display, and swim-proof design impressive. Despite its lack of GPS, it's the best all-around fitness tracker you can get. We gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall functionality and excellent sleep tracking/analysis.

The Charge 3 looks nearly identical to the FItbit Charge 2. The biggest change is the touchscreen display, which is 30 percent larger than its predecessor’s. The Charge 3 can also withstand water submersion, so swimmers can track laps via the device. You can also sync the Charge 3 to the dedicated Fitbit app to view time elapsed, calories burned, and full workout stats.

As for battery life, the Charge 3 made good on its promise. In real world tests, after three days and three workouts, the band was still chugging along at 68%. And this was with notifications and weather checking enabled and the brightness set to auto (as opposed to dim or normal, which would conserve battery).

So if you want a reliable, water resistant fitness band to wear to the gym or while swimming, the Fitbit Charge 3 is a smart buy. Amazon also offers Fitbit Versa 2 for $149.95 ($50 off) which is a great Apple Watch 5 alternative.