CES 2020 day 4 recap: The 10 biggest stories of tech's hottest show

We're not quite done scouring CES 2020 for the hottest upcoming gadgets of the year. After several days on the show floor and countless hours and behind-the-scenes meetings and press conferences, we've seen some of the coolest, most fun and potentially life-changing technologies we've ever witnessed at tech's biggest annual showcase.

From the stunning flagship phone of the future in the OnePlus Concept One, to Lenovo's bonkers foldable PC, to the coolest rideable ever in Segway's S-Pod, this year's CES has been one for the books in terms of exciting innovation.

That's not to mention Alienware's new Concept UFO: a Switch-like gaming PC that could be the ultimate portable console if it ever sees a commercial release, or a mind-blowing self-driving LG car that recognizes your face and throws you your own personal party. And you haven't lived until you've tried on exoskeleton that lets you lift heavy weights like you're picking up a piece of paper.

Top 10 CES Stories right now

The single coolest thing at CES just might be Delta's Parallel Reality, which lets up to 100 people see their own personalized message while staring at the same screen. It's pure magic, and could make finding your destination just a bit easier when it eventually rolls out to Delta airport gates.

LG completely blew our minds with its connected self-driving 2030 concept car, which can recognize your face, serve you drinks and deliver personalized entertainment via a private speaker system and dynamic OLED screen. Not to be outdone, Sony also showed up in the automotive scene, debuting its first electric car in the Vision S. We also got to ride in BMW's Urban Suite, a large vehicle meant to let you sprawl out and relax during long autonomous trips, as well as Segway's S-Pod, a self-balancing personal vehicle meant to let you easily scoot around malls and campuses.

Alienware has stolen the show with the Concept UFO: a portable gaming PC that combines the versatility of the Nintendo Switch with the guts of a powerful gaming rig. Still no word on whether it'll come to market, but we sure hope it does so that we can enjoy some Cyberpunk 2077 on the go.

On the TV front, Samsung wowed with the Q950TS: a massive 8K OLED TV that has virtually no bezels and a ton of neat AI smarts inside for optimal picture quality. We also saw Samsung's rotating Sero TV, which can be positioned vertically to become a massive 43-inch display for watching social video in the living room. You can also read about two Sony TVs we got some hands-on time with — the Bravia A8H OLED TV and the Master Series Z8H 8K TV.

Meanwhile, in a pair of firsts, Vizio showed off its first OLED TV, which could make the budget TV maker a true contender in the premium market, while TCL first 8K TV made its debut in the form of the TCL Mini-LED 8K Roku TV. For more, check out our guide to the best TVs of CES 2020 (so far).

CES may not have the biggest phone news in the world, but we've already seen We both the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, which look to retain most of the flagship level features of their most expensive brethren within more affordable plastic designs. Mean TCL has shown off both a low-cost 5G smartphone, the TCL 10 5G, and a foldable phone design. A concept phone from OnePlus, though, may have blown those other handsets away.

Even streaming services are being disrupted at CES 2020. Newcomer Quibi revealed how it can capture the smartphone generation with 10-minute shows backed by big names like Steven Spielberg and Anna Kendrick as well as dynamic video that's optimized for both landscape and portrait binging.

It's already been an exciting CES for laptops so far, with HP debuting a 5G version of its stellar Dragonfly Elite laptop as well as an even slimmer version of the sexy Spectre x360 15. We also tried out the Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile, a 1.8-pound laptop that really needs to be held to be believed. But the absolute show-stealer has been Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold, which is the first-ever foldable PC complete with a unique hinge design and solid specs for a wild $2,500.

As for car tech, Hyundai has formed a partnership with Uber Elevate to take public transportation to the skies, with an all-electric aircraft that acts as a kind of flying taxi. Sony is showing off its Vision S electric car prototype.

Samsung

Samsung has delivered big for CES 2020 with new smartphones, new TVs and even a taste of what's to come next month. We got our hands on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, and even saw a massive 43-inch TV that can be positioned vertically. There's also the stunning $999 Galaxy Chromebook, which packs a beautiful 4K OLED display. As for the future, we got a glimpse of the company's augmented-reality glasses and a new robot companion in Samsung's Monday night keynote.

Sony

Sony showed up big for CES 2020, surprising the entire audience when it revealed its Vision S electric car prototype. This vehicle has 33 sensors for autonomous driving and hazard prevention, as well as a 360-degree Reality Audio feature that aims to make in-car entertainment more immersive. Our Sony Master Series Z8H hands-on review shows how massive TVs can still get sleeker and more stylish, and sound even better than before.

We also got our first look at the official PS5 logo (surprise, it looks like the PS4 logo), and learned more about Sony's latest developments in cameras, audio and 5G.

Lenovo

Lenovo is already coming out swinging at CES 2020, showing off one of the lightest laptops we've ever gotten our hands on as well as a plethora of promising gaming gear. The big highlight has been the ThinkPad X1 Fold, a totally bonkers foldable PC with a durable folding display packed into a slim and compact design. The company even launched its own external GPU dock in the form of the BoostStation, which will allow you to turn any laptop into a powerful gaming machine.

Dell

Dell made a big splash at CES 2020 with a trio of exciting concepts that hint at the future of computing. The Duet is a mesmerizing dual-screen laptop with two 13.4-inch displays, while the Ori is a foldable concept PC with a single flexible OLED display whose bottom half can morph into a touch keyboard. But most impressive of all might just be the Alienware Concept UFO, which is a portable Nintendo Switch-like device that can run PC games at fairly strong settings.

HP

HP is kicking off CES 2020 with a little bit of something for everyone, including upgraded versions of some of our favorite products as well as one of the most stunning all-in-ones we've ever seen. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 brings 5G to one of the most stunning laptops around, while the new HP Spectre x360 15 has an even slimmer design and thinner bezels than the previous generation.

We're also psyched about the HP Envy 32 All-in-One: a stunning desktop PC with a beautiful 32-inch display and powerful Core i7 CPUs and optional Nvidia graphics.

LG

Unsurprisingly, LG had some big news on the TV front for CES 2020. The company's long-awaited rollable OLED TV is finally shipping in 2020 with a new processor for better picture and sound, while the new Gallery OLED TV looks like the ultimate TV for wall mounting thanks to its slim and elegant design.

LG also has tons of exciting appliances on display for CES, including a new Washer and Dryer that uses AI to detect clothing fabrics and a refrigerator that can create slow-melting Craft Ice. It's all tied together by LG's Proactive Customer Care service, which can do things like detect whether you've used too much laundry detergent and deliver notifications accordingly.

But its LG's plans for the future that really blew us away. We got to see the company's concept self-driving car for 2030, which can recognize your face, respond to gestures and deliver all kinds of personalized entertainment to keep you busy while an AI gets you to your destination.

Gaming

CES 2020 has not disappointed on the gaming front. Alienware has certainly stolen the show with its Switch-like Concept UFO portable gaming PC, but we've also seen plenty of great innovations big and small.

Origin PC revealed the Big O: a gaming PC that crams in your choice of a PS4 or Xbox One for the ultimate battlestation. Razer showed off its awesomely modular Tomahawk gaming PC, as well its Kishi controller that gives console quality controls to your smartphone.

AMD also had some big CPU and GPU announcements, including its powerful 3rd-Gen 4000 series for beastly thin laptops and its new Radeon 5600 GPUs that offer big power on a budget.

Smart home and food tech

We're already seeing a ton of great smart home gadgets at CES 2020, including a voice-controlled water faucet, a smart wine chiller, and a possible pork replacement from the people who brought you the Impossible Burger. Here are some highlights so far.

The best of the rest

There's plenty of other tech that's been wowing us on the CES 2020 show floor, including exciting new headphones, streaming services, drones and more. Here are even more highlights you shouldn't miss.