First PS5 commercial revealed — and release date looks imminent

Update 9am ET: This story has been updated with Sony's official video.

A PS5 TV advert has prematurely leaked, showing us how Sony plans to show off the best side of its new console.

The video was posted, then removed, from PlayStation's Hungarian language YouTube channel (via VGC). Shortly after, Sony uploaded the video to its official PlayStation channel. You can see it in action below.

During the VFX-heavy advert, the VO and text on screen puts a heavy focus on the immersion players will feel while playing games on the PS5. That will likely come from the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, plus the console's 3D audio.

The text that appears at the end of the advert reads "haptic feedback," "adaptive triggers" and "3D audio," to emphasize the point, with the line beneath stating "Welcome to a new, captivating world." That mirrors what we hear in the video's voice over, which exclaims "welcome to a new world of immersion."

In a PlayStation Blog post accompanying the new trailer, several developers revealed how they'll take advantage of the DualSense controller. For example, in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you'll feel a rumble from specific directions to know where enemies are coming from. In Horizon: Forbidden West, the adaptive triggers will "make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use," while Gran Turismo 7 will use them to replicate the feel of a brake pedal.

The final marketing slogan, "Play has no limits," is one that's already been seen around, such as on advertising hoardings during UEFA Champions League football games. As VGC notes, the Champions League final takes place on Saturday, August 23, and is sponsored by PlayStation. It's therefore possible this advert was due to get its premiere in front of what will likely be a large audience throughout Europe and beyond.

We're expecting another proper announcement from Sony about the PS5 later this month. With pricing and availability information still unknown, but the retail date expected to come in November, it's about time we heard these details. And with official PS5 commercials seemingly making the rounds soon, we'd expect to get a final price and release date sooner than later.

The Xbox Series X is also expected see a major news drop soon, including the price and release date as well as info on the entry-level Xbox Series S. Xbox is focusing on a different set of features to market its own new console; such as its superior GPU power, the value of Xbox Game Pass and the Smart Delivery system for buying games on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC simultaneously.