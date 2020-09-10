F1 live stream: How to watch Tuscan Grand Prix online

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly took his maiden Formula 1 win last weekend at Monza, marking the first victory for a French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996.

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix | Start Time The Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello kicks off Sunday, September 13 at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST).



Qualifying takes place at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, Sept. 11 at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT| 10 a.m. BST).

On the heels of an instant classic of an Italian Grand Prix, Formula 1 rolls onto another Italian circuit — Mugello — for the Tuscan Grand Prix this weekend. And here we have everything you need to know to fire up an F1 live stream and stay on top of all the action.

There are great races, and then there are unforgettable ones. Last week's race at Monza had it all — the presumed winner taken out of contention, a flipped running order and, of course, a first time winner. And who deserved it more than Pierre Gasly?

It was impossible not to smile yourself, seeing the jubilation and relief on the 24-year-old Frenchman's face, as well as the faces of the entire Red Bull junior team. A team that, 10 years earlier, pushed a young Sebastian Vettel across the line to victory at the very same circuit, touching off the first of 52 wins and four consecutive world titles.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Best Netflix movies in September 2020

Of course, Vettel himself enters Ferrari's other home Grand Prix this weekend very much in the headlines, having announced his transition to Racing Point for the 2021 season. It's a move that seemed inevitable a day earlier, when Sergio Perez revealed he wouldn't be returning to the Canadian team next year.

So, we move onto Mugello — a Ferrari-owned circuit — at a time when Ferrari is enduring its poorest performance since the mid-'90s. Nevertheless, this is a fan-favorite track among MotoGP followers, and an exciting addition to what has already proven to be a pretty entertaining 2020 F1 calendar.

Here's how to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13. Be sure to check this page again Saturday afternoon for full qualifying results down at the bottom.

How to watch Tuscan Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: Tuscan Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Tuscan Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event, qualifying and Friday's Practice 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Practice 1 and 3 will be broadcast on ESPN.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

F1 live streams: Tuscan Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Tuscan Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: Tuscan Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

We're eight races into the 2020 season now, not counting the Tuscan Grand Prix this weekend. In terms of what's coming up next, we're looking at races in Russia, Germany, Portugal and Italy again (this time at Imola), in that order.

In August, Formula 1 announced the Turkish Grand Prix's addition to the calendar, marking the first F1 race at Istanbul Park since 2011. That race will be held on November 15, followed by back-to-back contests in Bahrain and, finally, the season closer in Abu Dhabi. All told, we'll have 17 rounds by year's end — not bad for a pandemic-shortened season.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Sept. 11-13 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix:

Friday, September 11

Practice 1: 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 12

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 13

Race: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. ET