England vs Scotland live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2022 clash online

The England vs Scotland live stream will showcase the second game of the Six Nations 2022 — and it promises to be a brutal battle between two tightly matched teams.

► Time 4.45 p.m. GMT / 11.45 a.m. ET / 8.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Scotland famously beat England in last year's Calcutta Cup fixture by 11-6 and go into this tournament as one of the favorites. What's more, England are in disarray at the moment, with a combination of injuries and Covid having left them with a severely depleted squad. Oh, and Eddie Jones is up to his old games of dropping previously certain starters as he looks ahead to the World Cup in 2023.

Captain Owen Farrell is the big absentee having injured his ankle; in fact, he needs surgery and will miss the entire tournament. Add to that the fact that Courtney Lawes, Manu Tuilagi and Jonny Hill are all out too and England look a little light on big-game experience. Tom Curry will lead the side in Farrell's absence, while the exciting Marcus Smith will get a chance to show off his talents in a midfield that also features the mercurial Henry Slade and Elliott Daly.

Scotland, meanwhile, look in fine health and have experience running through the side. Jonny Gray will return in the second row having missed the autumn series through injury, while star players Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell both start.

England: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (capt), Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

The Calcutta Cup is always one of the Six Nations highlights, so find out what happens this year by watching the England vs Scotland live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the England vs Scotland live stream for free in the UK

The entire Six Nations rugby will be shown on free-to-air TV in the U.K. — and that's great news wherever you are.

The games are being split between BBC and ITV, but in the case of the England vs Scotland live stream you'll find it on BBC One or BBC iPlayer, with kick off set for 4.45 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the England vs Scotland live stream in the Six Nations wherever you are

The England vs Scotland live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the England vs Scotland live stream in the US

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Scotland live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 11.45 a.m. ET / 8.45 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the England vs Scotland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Scotland live stream in Canada

Canadian rugby union fans can watch the England vs Scotland live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the England vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the England vs Scotland live stream on Stan Sport and enjoy all the Six Nations action from the other side of the globe.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 7-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the free trial also includes the Sport add-on.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the England vs Scotland live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.