Cowboys vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL 2020 season game online

Cowboys vs Rams channel, start time The Cowboys vs Rams kick off (Sunday, Sept. 13) at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC as part of Week 1 of Sunday Night Football.

Are you ready for some football? It's almost time for the Cowboys vs Rams live stream, a key game in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. Both teams are looking to improve from last season, when neither made the playoffs.

The Cowboys vs Rams will kick off at the Rams' shiny new SoFi stadium, but without any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, home field advantage may not matter much in this match-up.

The Cowboys and Rams met last year, with Dallas notching the victory. For this game, the Cowboys (under new coach Mike McCarthy) are favored again. Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off his best season yet and has more wideout options now that CeeDee Lamb has joined Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper (though the latter is questionable to play). And with star running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys have a ground game to complement Prescott's passing. Dallas' defense is formidable, too, especially after adding former Pro Bowler Everson Griffin as a pass rusher.

As for the Rams, they parted ways with Todd Gurley and drafted running back Cam Akers to fill his shoes. Quarterback Jared Goff has a capable lineup of passing options, including Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee. On defense, Los Angeles lost a few key linebackers but fields two strong cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs Rams game.

How to watch Cowboys vs Rams live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Cowboys vs Rams live streams you want, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Rams game kicks off Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's airing on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS and the NFL Network (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as local Fox affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Cowboys vs Rams is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you don't live in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Cowboys vs Rams live streams for free

If Cowboys vs Rams is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in the UK

British fans of American football can watch NFL games on Sky Sports. The Sky Sports NFL channel will broadcast Cowboys vs Rams live streams at 1:20 a.m. BST (ouch that's late). It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.