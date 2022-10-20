Chiefs vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL week 7 online, start time and channel

The Chiefs vs 49ers live stream catches two teams trying to separate themselves for the rest of their division. Kansas City sits at (4-2), tied with the Chargers for first place in the AFC West, while San Francisco comes into the game (3-3) and in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West. Whoever wins this NFL live stream will hope it’s only the beginning of a solid run.

Chiefs vs 49ers channel, start time The Chiefs vs 49ers live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 23).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. BST / 7:25 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

For the Chiefs, a “solid run” would start with bouncing back from a tough 24-20 loss at the hands of their conference rival Bills. Kansas City managed to take a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter before allowing Buffalo to march down field on a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. Patrick Mahomes did get the ball back with about a minute left and two timeouts but threw his second interception of the game squashing any hopes of a K.C. comeback.

The loss marked Mahomes’ first multi-interception game of the season, but was also the third straight game where the one-time MVP was sacked three times. Things won’t get any easier for the Chiefs' quarterback or their offense as a whole as the 49ers' defense ranks atop the NFL for fewest yards allowed and is second in NFL in sacks with 23.

The Niners are hoping to have their sack leader, Nick Bosa back for this game. He missed last week’s loss to the Falcons due to a groin injury. Despite missing last week, Bosa is only a half sack behind the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith (6.5 sacks) for the league lead.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been his usual serviceable self since taking over for the injured Trey Lance. The nine-year vet has posted a 94.8 passer rating this season with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw two of those picks just last week in Atlanta.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Chiefs are 3-point road favorites to beat the 49ers.

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 23)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Chiefs vs 49ers.

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs 49ers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Chiefs vs 49ers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Cowboys vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Chiefs vs 49ers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs 49ers live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.