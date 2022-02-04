Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream has “magic of the FA Cup” written all over it, as the League One side come to the home of the European champions. They will no doubt be spurred on by the likes of Kidderminster Harriers and Cambridge, who took out higher-ranked opposition in the last round. Indeed, they themselves knocked out Championship strugglers Birmingham City earlier in this competition.

Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream takes place Saturday, February 5.

► Time 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

With the gap between them and Manchester City in the Premier League looking insurmountable, Chelsea will be keen to keep as many other chances of silverware available as possible before they fly-off to the World Club Championship. Thomas Tuchel’s men, of course, already have one Wembley trip booked: they will be heading there for the Carabao Cup final later this month.

Wingbacks Reece James and Ben Chillwell remain out injured, and Tuchel may give some of his younger charges a chance ahead of that trip abroad. However, the Chelsea boss did make it clear in his pre-match press conference that he’s taking the tie seriously, saying:

“We could easily say that it is the best day in [the Plymouth players’] career but we want to turn it into one of the worst days of their career because we want to beat them. We want to make things clear that we are still the better team and side.”

The Pilgrims are sitting just outside the League One play-off places going into the weekend’s fixtures, having returned to winning ways again Doncaster Rovers last weekend following three games without a victory. With promotion possible, they may feel they have more important things to focus on. However, manager Steven Schumacher won’t be underestimating what a trip to a Premier League side and the chance for a giant-killing means to their fans.

The players will no doubt be look forward to the challenge of taking on some of the best in the world, too. The game will mean a lot in particular to Plymouth’s Jordan Houghton. He was at Chelsea between the ages of six and 22, but will find himself in the opposition dressing room for his first ever match at Stamford Bridge.

History is not on the side of the visitors in the Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle live stream. Plymouth have not beaten Chelsea in 42 years — a League Cup win in 1979. Chelsea are also unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home FA Cup ties.

An upset would though see Plymouth Argyle into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2007, when they made it to the quarter finals. Can they do it again? Find out with the Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle livestream, and we will show you how to do it below.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream for free in the UK

The Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, with kick off set for 12.30 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream in Canada

Canadian rugby union fans can watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Plymouth live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service. 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.