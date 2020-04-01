Cheap monitor deals at Dell take up to $400 off Dell and Alienware LCDs

A solid monitor is a must for any home office. If you're still searching for the right monitor for your home office, Dell has a variety of cheap monitor deals you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, the retailer is taking up to $400 off a wide selection of its monitors. After discount, deals start as low as $84.99 for the Dell 20-inch E2020H or $449.99 for the Dell P2415Q 4K Monitor.

Of all the monitors in Dell's sale, the Dell SE2719HR on sale for $204.99 is our favorite pick. It's one of the best monitors of 2020 delivering wide viewing angles, crisp detail, and a sleek design at an affordable price.

Unfortunately, there are no coupons that stack onto Dell's monitor sale. Nevertheless, these are some of the cheapest prices we've seen from Dell outside of a major holiday.

Dell 20-inch Monitor: was $109 now $84 @ Dell

The Dell E2020H is a basic, 19.5-inch monitor with a 1600 x 900 resolution. It sports a 5ms response time and VGA/DisplayPort connectivity. It's $25 off and one of the cheapest monitor deals in Dell's sale. View Deal

Dell 24-inch Monitor: was $209 now $159 @ Dell

The SE2419H is one of the cheapest 1080p monitors you'll find in Dell's sale. It packs a 5ms response time and HDMI/VGA connectivity. It's $50 off. View Deal

Dell 27-inch Monitor: was $269 now $204 @ Dell

The 27-inch Dell SE2719HR is one of the best monitors you can buy. It's our favorite monitor for general use thanks to its IPS panel, 180p resolution, and sharp/clear display. It packs HDMI and VGA inputs. It's $65 off. View Deal

Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor: was $509 now $384 @ Dell

The 25-inch AW2518HF is built specifically for gaming. It features 1080p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. It's $125 off. View Deal

Dell 24-inch 4K Monitor: was $559 now $449 @ Dell

The P2415Q is a 24-inch 4K monitor with a stand that can tilt, swivel, and pivot. It has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 8ms response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. It's $110 off. View Deal