Celtics vs Nets live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Celtics vs Nets start time, channel The Celtics vs Nets live stream will begin Tuesday, May 25th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Celtics vs Nets live stream will again showcase the plethora of talent in this series. Brooklyn’s “Big 3” will look to take a 2-0 series lead, while Jayson Tatum will try to even things up for Boston in this NBA playoffs live stream .

In the first half of game one, the Celtics went blow-for-blow with the Nets and took a seven-point lead into half time. Jayson Tatum was putting a nice game together for himself with 15 points in the half, but that well ran dry. Tatum went on to score just seven points in the second half and shoot six for 20 for the game. As the Celtics and their leader cooled off, the Nets heated up.

One of the best streaming services has TNT

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

Brooklyn shook off their slow start and went on to take control in the third quarter outscoring Boston, 31-20. After an ice-cold first half, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 82 points in Brooklyn’s 104-93 game one win. Durant led the way with a double-double scoring 32 points with 12 rebounds, both game highs. The Nets defense was also a huge factor in the win as they held the Celtics to just 40 total points in the second half.

A reason for the Nets slow start, could be that entering the playoffs Durant, Irving and Harden only played eight games together. Brooklyn was also coming off a five-day layoff while they awaited their first-round opponent. Boston was already in postseason mode, having beaten the Wizards during the NBA’s play-in tournament on Tuesday for the Eastern Conference’s 7th-seed.

The Nets are 9.5-point favorites in game two. The over/under is 227 points.

How to avoid Celtics vs Nets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Celtics vs Nets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Celtics vs Nets live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. Celtics vs Nets airs on TNT, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Celtics vs Nets live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Celtics vs Nets live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Celtics vs Nets live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Celtics vs Nets live streams. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.