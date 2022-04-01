Burnley vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Manchester City live stream will have major consequences at both ends of the table, as one side fights for Premier League survival while the other competes for the title.

Burnley vs Manchester City live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Manchester City live stream takes place Saturday, April 2.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester City could actually be behind Liverpool by the time they kick off against Burnley. A victory for the Reds against Watford would see them overtake the current holders, something Pep Guardiola's men would no doubt be keen to correct as quickly as possible.

Sean Dyche and his side are looking to pull off another great escape, as they languish in the Premier League’s drop zone. They return from the international break four points behind 17th-placed Everton, with both teams having played 27 matches.

Recent form is not in Burnley’s favor. Since beating Tottenham and drawing with Crystal Place at the end of February they have lost three games in a row, conceding eight goals and scoring none.

Furthermore, they have taken just one point from the last 33 available to them in matches against Manchester City, losing their last nine meetings to an aggregate score of 32-1. The visitors also tend to do well against teams in the relegation zone, winning 24 of their last 26 such encounters.

City also won the reverse fixture earlier this season. Surprisingly, one of the scorers in the game was not Riyad Mahrez, who has a fantastic goalscoring record against the Clarets. He has accumulated seven goals in 259 minutes since making his move from Leicester.

Home team skipper Ben Mee looks set to miss the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream due to an injury that his manager described as "a knock, a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula,” that “needs taking care of.”

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has been out since the start of March and continues to try to get back to full fitness. Teammate Jon Stones had to leave the England camp early, having felt tightness in the warm-up and withdrawing from the game against Sweden. The move was described as a “precaution” but obviously makes him doubt to take on Burnley.

Will the reigning champions earn a significant away win and move one step closer to retaining their title? Can Burnley get a shock win and supercharge their chances of Premier League survival? You can find out by watching the Liverpool vs Watford live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub and you might also want to know how to watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw live later today.

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Burnley vs Manchester City kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Manchester City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Manchester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.