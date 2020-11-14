Black Friday laptop steal — Lenovo IdeaPad 3 just $149 right now

If you're looking to buy a cheap laptop, this is the best time to do it since there are a ton of Black Friday laptop deals dropping every day.

Right now, Walmart has the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for $149, a stunning online-only discount of $170. This is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen, so act fast!

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $319 now $149 @ Walmart

The IdeaPad 3 is a nicely-equipped laptop that punches way above its price point. It features a 14-inch HD LED display, Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Dual Core Processor, 4GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 is a budget laptop that doesn't perform like a budget laptop. It can accomplish all of your everyday tasks, whether you're working from home, completing school assignments or calling friends for video chats.

The 14-inch full HD screen delivers beautiful image clarity, the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium dual core processor provides powerful performance and the Integrated Intel UHD Graphics create an immersive visual experience.

The IdeaPad 3 also comes with 802.11AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 0.3MP webcam and dual array microphones so you can Zoom away. And the battery life runs for up to six hours.

At $149, this is truly a jaw-dropping laptop deal that you won't want to miss.

