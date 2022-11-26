9 best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals you can't miss

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are available right now, for anyone that still needs to pick up a powerful, but equally portable, gaming machine.

We've already seen gaming laptops with hundreds of dollars knocked off their price tags thanks to Black Friday, and several of those bargains are still available. Not only do we expect those deals to be available through Cyber Monday, there's a good chance more bargains will appear in the interim.

Right now it's possible to get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)— that's $500 off our pick for the best gaming laptop. Then there's the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $549 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), which is $300 off the normal price. If you're after a much steeper discount, then there's an insane deal on this Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5, which was $2,399 and is now $1,449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) — that's $950 off!

But it's tricky to choose between all the deals out there, and filter the good from the bad. So here are 9 great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals you shouldn't miss.

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals now

(opens in new tab) MSI GV15: was $750 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a gaming laptop on a budget, this MSI model is worth considering — especially with $250 off. Inside is an 11th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Windows 11, with games playing on a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display. There's only a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so this isn't state of the art, but otherwise it's a solid machine for the more casual gamers.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It should be sufficient enough to play games at lower settings.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500! The powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our pick for the best gaming laptop (opens in new tab), and there's $500 off the normal price right now. This machine comes with Windows 11 and sports a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. At $500 off, this is an epic deal.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes loaded with high-end specs. You get a speedy AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a massive 1TB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti — all for $999. Plus, it's pretty portable. The ROG Flow X13 has a 13.4-inch screen and weighs a little less than 2.9 pounds, but you still get about 6 to 7 hours of battery life when you're not gaming. And don't forget — this touchscreen machine folds into a tablet for real versatility.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a good mid-range gaming laptop at a steep discount. This model comes with a bevy of high-quality components, including an Nvidia GeForce 3060 GPU, an Intel Core i7 12700H CPU, 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The device is currently available at a $500 discount — a significant 1/3 off of its usual retail price.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MSI Stealth 15M laptop offers some pretty decent specs for the money. It features an 11th gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, an RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. What's more, its 15.6" 1080p screen runs at 144Hz for smooth gameplay. We've only seen this laptop go as low as $1,096 before now, so it's a good time to snap up this deal.

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 R5: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another pricey machine brought down to a less eye-watering price, with $600 off the MSRP for Cyber Monday. For your money you'll get a 15.6" Full HD display, with 360 Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen R9 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This isn't the lowest price we've seen this particular laptop go this deals season, but it's still a heck of a saving.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save yourself an insane $950 on the Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 laptop. This beastly machine comes with a 17.3-inch 360 Hz display, with Full HD resolution. Inside is a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a 12th generation Core i7 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. That's on top of an array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, Mini DP and two USB 3.2 ports. This deal is also available at Newegg (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: was $1,999 now $1,649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop comes with some punchy specifications. There's an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB memory and 1TB storage, similar to the Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 deal we've already covered. And while this Asus machine is slightly pricier, it does have a beefier processor — an Intel 12th Gen Core i9. This laptop features a 300Hz refresh rate, which while very fast, is slower than the Aorus' 360Hz. So if the fastest possible refresh rate is what you want, bear this in mind.



