Bills vs Rams live stream: How to watch the Thursday Night Football online

The Bills vs Rams live stream kicksoff the 2022 NFL regular season and it has L.A. fans hoping this NFL live stream will be just the first step towards a second-straight Super Bowl appearance.

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



Matthew Stafford's first season in Los Angeles could not have gone any better. On the way to winning the Super Bowl, the now 13-year veteran matched his career high for touchdown passes in a season with 41 and threw for 4,800-plus yards for the first time in 10 years. If the Rams are going to get back to the game’s biggest stage, it will again be on the arm of the 34-year-old signal caller.

This season Stafford has a brand-new target wide out Allen Robinson who signed with the Rams this offseason. The eight-year vet joins last season’s offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp as a key weapon in LA’s offense.

The Bills are coming off back-to-back postseason appearances, something they haven’t done in twenty years. Quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott have been the biggest reasons for the team’s turnaround. Allen has worked his way into MVP conversation in each of the last two seasons, while McDermott has helped turn the Bill’s defense into one of the best in the league. Last year they allowed the fewest yards and points-per-game in the NFL.

Despite their defensive rankings, the Bills still looked to improve on that side of the ball in the offseason. They traded up in the draft to take cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick and made a signing who the Rams are quite familiar with in Von Miller.

Los Angeles acquired the veteran edge rusher at last season’s trade deadline and he helped them hoist the Lombardi Trophy. In 12 games as a Ram, Miller came up with 9 sacks, including two in the Super Bowl. The now 33-year-old Miller signed a six-year $120 million dollar deal with the Bills in March.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Bills are a 2.5 point road favorite and -110 bet on the moneyline.

How to watch Bills vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Bills vs Rams, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Bills vs Rams live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Rams live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Thursday (Sept. 8).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Bills vs Rams live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab), as no night-time games are included this week. Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Bills vs Rams live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Bills vs Rams live stream.

Bills vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Rams on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Rams live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Friday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bills vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Bills vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Bills vs Rams live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Bills vs Rams live stream (like all Thursday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.