Broncos vs Seahawks live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Broncos vs Seahawks live stream catches Russell Wilson in a new uniform but on his old stage as he heads back to Seattle for his debut as a Bronco. This NFL live stream is sure to capture all the drama of Russell's return.

Broncos vs Seahawks live stream channel, start time The Broncos vs Seahawks live stream is on Monday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN and ABC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Not that there was ever a doubt, but NFL sure knows how to cook up a nice schedule! Of course Russell Wilson’s debut with his new team is against his old one.

Wilson played every snap of his previous 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as the “12 Man” cheered on his every move. Now, Wilson heads back to Lumen Field and for the first time that Seattle fanbase will be rooting for his demise as he’ll be dawning a Broncos' jersey.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos during the offseason and will now look to provide success and stability to a Denver team that has featured 12 different starting quarterbacks since the start of the 2016 season. In an attempt to avoid such a QB carousel in the near future, the Broncos inked Wilson to a 5-year, $245 million deal last week.

Quarterback isn’t the only thing different in Denver. After a third losing season under head coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos relieved the head coach of his duties and hired long time NFL offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach. Hackett spent the last three years as the OC for the Packers and will now look to lead Denver to their first postseason appearance since they won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.

Meanwhile in Seattle, Geno Smith will take over the starter’s reigns for the Seahawks after beating out former Broncos’ starter Drew Lock for the job in training camp. Smith started three games for Seattle last season going (1-2) over that stretch while posting the highest completion percentage of his career, 68.4%. He also threw for five touchdowns and just one interception.

Lock came to Seattle by way of the Wilson trade, as did tight end Noah Fant. The Seahawks also added veteran speedster, Marquise Goodwin to their receiving core over the offseason.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Broncos are 6.5 point road favorites. The Seahawks are a -110 moneyline bet.

Broncos vs Seahawks live streams in the US

In the U.S., Broncos vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . If you have one of the best antennas, you can pull a local ABC network feed out of the sky for free.

The game starts at 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT, tonight Monday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could get this game with Sling TV (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Broncos vs Seahawks live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Broncos vs Seahawks live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Broncos vs Seahawks on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Broncos vs Seahawks live stream starts at 1.15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Broncos vs Seahawks live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Broncos vs Seahawks live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Broncos vs Seahawks live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Broncos vs Seahawks on ESPN via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

