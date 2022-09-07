Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream has these two teams set to open their seasons against one another for the second consecutive year. Last season, it was Brady and the Bucs handing Dak and 'dem boys, a 31-29 loss in Tampa. This NFL live stream has the Cowboys hoping for a different outcome in Dallas.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys channel, start time Buccaneers vs Cowboys is on Sunday (Sept. 11)

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



After a brief retirement as well as a training camp and preseason hiatus, Tom Brady is back with the Bucs and ready to start his 23rd year in the NFL. When asked about missing training camp for “personal reasons” Brady told the media, “I’m 45 years old, there’s a lot of s*** going on.”

Brady does come back to a different Tampa team. Last year’s head coach, Bruce Arians is now a senior offensive consultant for the team after stepping away from coaching in March. Last year’s defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles is now the team’s head coach. Also, while Brady’s retirement lasted just 40 days, his long-time target, tight end Rob Gronkowski did retire and so far has stayed retired. “Gronk” hung-up his spikes in June.

Tampa Bay is coming off a season where their offense ranked atop the league in points and yards per game, while Brady threw for a league high 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions. This offseason the Bucs added veteran wide out Julio Jones to their receiving core. Jones spent last season with the Titan’s were he put up career lows in catches, yards and touchdowns while being limited to just 10 games due to a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys are looking like a team that has to overcome a lot of change since their season ended on a controversial play in last year's wild card round of the playoffs. Through the offseason, wide receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Browns, while offensive tackle La’el Collins signed with the Bengals and defensive end Randy Gregory signed with the Broncos. If that wasn’t enough, eight-time Pro Bowler left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his knee on August 24th and will miss months of the season if not the whole year. Rookie first round pick Tyler Smith is expected to start at left tackle. The Cowboys also signed 40 year-old veteran LT Jason Peters to their practice squad this week.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Buccaneers are 1.5 point road favorites over the Cowboys. Dallas is a -110 moneyline bet.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Buccaneers vs Cowboys, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT Sunday (Sept. 11).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream starts at 1.20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Buccaneers vs Cowboys live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.