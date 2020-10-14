Best Prime Day Deals under $50: Get ’em before they’re gone

We've been coming through all the Prime Day deals, looking for more-affordable tech, and found some items under $50 we wanted to buy for ourselves.

The best of these deals takes $60 off the JBL Tune headphones, now $39. This pair of completely wireless headphones gives you a bass-forward sound profile at a tiny fraction of what Apple AirPods cost. Also, gamers should check out the $30 off deal on the Razer Kraken headset, now just $49.

The Krakens are the headset pictured above, and don't worry: they come in a black color if you're not into the nuclear neon green aesthetic.

Best Prime Day deals under $50 right now

Anker PowerCore 20000 USB C Portable Charger: was $60 now $35.19 @Amazon

You want a power brick that charges your phone fast, and you want it for cheap. Fortunately, Amazon's taking $25 off its 20,000 mAh PowerCore 20000 USB-C portable charger. It's got both USB-A and USB-C ports, so you can charge two devices at once — but the latter delivers power faster.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $49.99 @ Amazon

This brilliantly green pair of gaming headphones (also available in black at the same price) is discounted by 38% for Prime members only. Plus, when you connect to Windows 10 machines, you get 7.1 Surround Sound for directional audio. Plus, while it's got an aluminum frame, it's also lightweight at only 0.7 pounds, so you can keep it on for a while. View Deal

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale: was $49 now $34.95 @Amazon

Winter is coming, and I'm not talking about Game of Thrones. Right now, as we move into the season of big meals and less pleasant conditions to workout outside, so the Fitbit Aria Air digital scale is a great buy right now — especially with Amazon taking 30% off. View Deal

JBL Tune 120TWS Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

Looking for a much cheaper version of AirPods? The JBL Tune earbuds are at a whopping 60% off, and that's not for lack of smarts. Each bud has command buttons, strong bass and support for three digital assistants: Bixby, Siri and Google Assistant.

Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard: was $60 now $45.99 @ Amazon

Already respected for its reasonable price, this deal on the Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard makes RGB backlighting even more affordable than before. Razer's software allows for your choice of 16.8 million colors to illuminate its keys. Plus, its spill-resistant design means you won't need to get too worried if your drink drops mid-game.

