The new Pride Month Apple Watch bands are here — what makes them special

This week marks the beginning of Pride Month, and we at Tom's Guide are excited to celebrate the self-expression and inclusivity fostered by the LGBTQ+ community. Yet as tech enthusiasts, something we particularly look forward to each June is the launch of Apple's annual Pride Edition bands for Apple Watch.

For this year's Pride Month, Apple launched two new bands: the Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. Both are available now for $49, which is the standard price for Sport Loop bands.

We got in the Pride Edition Sport Loop, which offers the same fit and feel as the Sport Loop seen on our round up of the best Apple Watch bands but has several Pride-specific design elements.

For one, the woven threads create a color gradient that's not quite a typical rainbow, since it also includes the flag colors of transgender and gender-nonconforming communities. We see black and brown threads for Black and Latinx communities, too, while Apple notes (opens in new tab) the colors are simultaneous meant to represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

(Image credit: Future)

The word 'Pride' is also debossed in Apple's iconic 'hello' cursive typeface, and lands facing outward on the inside part of our wrist. It lends a 3D effect to the watch band we can't recall seeing before. But our favorite detail is probably the minuscule 'Pride 2022' label printed below the Velcro strap. We might not be able see it when the band is on, but it denotes the Pride Month band tradition Apple started back in 2017.

Last year, Apple launched a Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop and different Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. That one had more of a traditional rainbow look, while this year's Nike Sport Loop has the color inclusivity of the non-Nike Pride Edition Sport Loop but on a black base.

(Image credit: Future)

To complement the new Apple Watch bands, there's a new watch face called Pride Threads. The thread density creates the silhouette of the numerical time, though when we turn the digital crown it animates the threads in a way that reminds us of strumming guitar strings. It's pretty neat.

Of course, if you know how to use a photo as an Apple Watch face, you can set a picture you take at a pride celebration as your watch face. You can also use the Stripes watch face to design the flag you feel best represents you.

For reference, we tried out the new Pride band on the Apple Watch 7, which is the best smartwatch right now. If you're in the market for an Apple Watch, whether its to replace your current model or as a first-time user, check out the best Apple Watch deals right now.