Andor episode 5 release date and time — how to watch online

We all tune into watch Andor episode 5 online with a lot of bated breath. Cassian Andor has a new gig, and while he would be relieved to know justice aficionado Syril Karn is seemingly grounded, there's a new villain emerging.

Andor episode 5 release date, time and more Release date and time: Andor episode 5 arrives on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday (Oct. 5). Full release schedule below.

Cast: Diego Luna, Fiona Shaw, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Joplin Sibtain, Kyle Soller, Dave Chapman, Denise Gough, Genevieve O'Reilly, Forest Whitaker

Showrunner: Tony Gilroy

Rating: TV-14

This is the first episode we haven't seen yet (our Andor review covers episodes 1-4 in spoiler-free detail), so we're as eager as you are to see how Cassian works with the likes of Vel (Faye Marsay), who really resents all of his existence so far. Our excitement is most focused, though, on Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), as we needed more of Richie from The Bear. We just didn't expect him to show up in a Star Wars project.

But going back to the new face to distrust, we just met Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) of the Imperial Security Bureau in a situation that was actually built to make us kinda understand her. While she's on the right path in the Empire's fight against an uprising, the world of Imperial men don't seem to care.

Also, will we get to attend the party Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) is throwing for her husband? We wonder if Meero, or anyone else we don't trust, will be a surprise guest.

So, without further ado, here's how to watch Andor episode 5 online (and check out this special look at the series):

When does Andor episode 5 come out on Disney Plus?

Andor episode 5 hits Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

Seven more episodes will arrive on the following Wednesdays. A full Andor schedule is below.

How to watch Andor internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Andor.

Andor episodes schedule

Andor episode 1: Sept. 21

Andor episode 2: Sept. 21

Andor episode 3: Sept. 21

Andor episode 4: Sept. 28

Andor episode 5: Oct. 5

Andor episode 6: Oct. 12

Andor episode 7: Oct. 19

Andor episode 8: Oct. 26

Andor episode 9: Nov. 2

Andor episode 10: Nov. 9

Andor episode 11: Nov. 16

Andor episode 12: Nov. 23

Star Wars: Andor trailers

The latest (and likely final) full trailer for Andor is all about assembling a ragtag group for the rebellion. And it also hints at how some are not as eager to go to war with the Galactic Empire than others.

The full official Andor trailer delivers our first glimpse at the returning Saw Gerrera, and it reveals that Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael is a good guy:

The first official Andor teaser trailer is very light on Mr. Andor himself — but filled with the point of view of regular civilians in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Andor poster

Our own rebel spy at the Star Wars Celebration Lucasfilm Showcase relayed this photo of the Andor poster.

(Image credit: Future)

Star Wars: Andor cast

The cast of Star Wars: Andor is led by Diego Luna, who stars as Cassian Jeron Andor, a soldier, pilot and intelligence officer for the Rebel Alliance. And Alan Tudyk will reprise his voice role as Cassian's droid sidekick, K-2SO.

Also reprising a longtime Star Wars role is Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, a leader of the Rebel Alliance.

As for new faces, Stellan Skarsgård has been cast as Luthen Rael, who seems to be a founding member of the Rebel Alliance. But fans on Reddit (opens in new tab) are speculating that he will play the bounty hunter Dengar, who appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and The Clone Wars animated series.

Other Andor cast members include Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

At D23, we learned Soller is playing a villain. In his words, his character is the latest in the "a history of villains you love to hate."

Gael Garcia Bernal (opens in new tab), Luna's co-star from Y Tu Mamá También, has been joking about how he'd love to show up in the series as one of Andor's "lost brother or something." So mark that under "nice if it happened, but not a sure thing."

Will other Rogue One cast members make appearances in Andor? It's extremely unlikely we'll see any of Cassian's actual Rogue One teammates, like Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) or Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed). However, O'Reilly's return as Mon Mothma gives us hope to see Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa.

Plus, Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. So it's not outside the realm of possibility he could show up in Andor.

The sizzle reel indicates the breadth and depth of Andor, since the creature department is working on over 200 named characters.

Star Wars: Andor plot

The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One, which itself is set just before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope.

The 2016 film follows the story of a ragtag team of Rebel fighters who embark on a dangerous mission to steal the construction plans for the Death Star, the Galactic Empire’s planet-obliterating superweapon. As a longtime Rebel agent, Cassian helps lead the mission alongside Jyn Erso.

In Rogue One, Cassian revealed he has been fighting as a rebel since he was six years old, so the Andor series could include flashbacks to his childhood.

We also may see the origin story of Cassian's droid K-2SO, a former Imperial enforcer droid that was reprogrammed to assist the rebels.

Star Wars: Andor set photos

All the way from the Cleveleys coast of England, we've got our first set photos (opens in new tab) from Star Wars: Andor. The crew has apparently transformed a cafe into a setting we're not entirely familiar with, so the series may be charting new territories. Is the show transforming a modern cafe into a cantina, or something else entirely? We hope to find out soon.

