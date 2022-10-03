New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 3

What's new on Netflix, you ask? Well, this week's new Netflix releases show how the service aims for variety. So, to tide you over til the new movies and shows this weekend drop, we'll start with some big returning shows.

Netflix's biggest original returning this week is Derry Girls season 3. The period piece comedy finds the titular girls (and guy) is back for their final exams and tests, as if tension in Northern Ireland wasn't high enough with The Troubles.

For your fair share of horror, join The Midnight Club as Netflix adapts the Christopher Pike YA novel where children with serious conditions bond over horror. Netflix's adaptation switches the story up, as they're telling Pike's own stories to each other.

The last big release of the week is The Redeem Team, which features LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and more telling the story of the 2008 Olympic squad that is trying to wipe 2004's bad taste out of everyone's mouths. The players share stories about how the late Kobe Bryant didn't take things easy on Paul Gasol, his Lakers teammate.

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

In addition to the list of what's new on Netflix for the week of October 3, we've also got a list of what's leaving Netflix this month.

Arriving on Netflix October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 🇨🇦 (Netflix Family)

Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.

Arriving on Netflix October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (Netflix Comedy)

Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Arriving on Netflix October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives.

In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

To honor her best friend's last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.

A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

The Emmy-nominated series is back with a season full of tricks and treats as we celebrate Halloween. Featuring ghoulish surprises from some favorite Netflix shows - Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai and The Witcher, the desserts are intentionally scary this time!

Soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a challenging legal battle after testing positive for cocaine a few months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.

In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Arriving on Netflix October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake 🇬🇧 (Netflix Documentary)

Survivors' firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

Arriving on Netflix October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

This three-part documentary series explores the warped mind of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly-unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalized communities.

As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way.

A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy. Kev Adams: The Real Me 🇫🇷 (Netflix Comedy)

At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best. Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix Film)

A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history. Man on Pause 🇹🇷 (Netflix Series)

Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely. The Midnight Club (Netflix Series)

Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The Mole (Netflix Series)

THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts.

Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

A woman who's returned home with her two kids to attend her sister's wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens.

Ice-wielding superhero Blue Rose decides to leave the world of "Hero TV" to go back to her old life as a teenage girl named Karina who loves to sing.

Arriving on Netflix October 9

Missing Link

What's leaving Netflix this week

Leaving 10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8/22

After