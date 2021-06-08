Amazon deal knocks 40% off Blink's excellent home security camera

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day has officially started, but if you can't wait till the 21st, here's a killer deal on one of the best outdoor security cameras you can buy.

Currently, Amazon has its Blink Outdoor camera on sale for $59.99. That's $40 off and $5 cheaper than it was on Black Friday. In fact, it's the cheapest price we've seen for this camera ever. (You must be a Prime member to get this discount. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here).

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Prime members can get it for just $59.99 ($40 off). View Deal

For those looking for a weather-resistant home security camera under $100, you can't do much better than the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor. It's fully wireless, records very good video in 1080p, and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge. You can't ask for more than that.

In our Blink Outdoor review, we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. While you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud.