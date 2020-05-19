AirPods Studio release date could be sooner than we thought

Apple's AirPods Studio over-ear headphones could be ready to launch as soon as this summer, if a recent manufacturing report is any indication.

According to The Information, Apple will have the AirPods Studio manufactured in Vietnam, marking the first time the Cupertino tech giant will have a brand-new product assembled in the country. Apple products are typically manufactured in China with Vietnam factories serving as support for older models, but The Information reports that trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have caused the company to switch locations.

The best headphones to buy now

Everything we know about the iPhone 12

The new headphones will reportedly be shipped to Apple from Vietnam between June and July, meaning that the AirPods Studio could be gearing up for a late summer launch ahead of the expected fall reveal of the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6. This lines up with a previous prediction by reliable Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who claimed last month that Apple's over-ear headphones will enter mass production in mid-2020.

This timeline also lines up with recent Twitter comments from notable Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who claimed in early April that the new headphones are "Aimed for WWDC." Apple's online developer conference kicks off on June 22, which could be the date we get our first look at the AirPods Studio.

Previous leaks and rumors suggest that the AirPods Studio will be a pair of noise-cancelling headphones built to rival popular sets such as the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000xM3. The headphones are expected to cost around $349, and may sport features such as head detection for automatically pausing playback when you put them down, a custom equalizer and swappable ear cups for both fitness and leisure use.

With that price and feature set, the AirPods Studio could be a serious contender for the title of best noise-cancelling headphones. We should know more about them in just a few weeks, so stay tuned.