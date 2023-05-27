2023 French Open live stream: How to watch tennis at Roland-Garros online

Get all the fast-flying tennis action when you watch the 2023 French Open live streams. This year's French Open will feature many of the world's top tennis players, including Novak Djokovic, but the field is missing defending champion Rafael Nadal. It should be an exciting tournament, with young guns like Carlos Alcaraz ready to take the spotlight.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch French Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

French Open live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 French Open begins Sunday (May 28) at 5 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. BST.

► U.S. — NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock

► U.K. — Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Nadal's absence will be felt deeply. He has dominated the French Open since 2004, winning 14 of 18 titles.

Djokovic, the 2021 champion, is poised to increase his record haul of Grand Slams to 23. But world No. 1 Alcaraz, as well as fellow rising stars Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, will throw significant obstacles in his path.

On the women's side, Iga Swiatek sits atop the draw and is making a bid to win her second French Open in a row and third overall. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Coco Gauff are all poised to make a run to the finals.

Here's everything you need to know watch the 2023 French Open online.

FREE French Open live streams

How to watch French Open live streams for FREE in 2023

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, France or Austria then you can look forward to FREE French Open live streams from Roland-Garros in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service in Australia, France.TV in France and ServusTV in Austria all have rights to the action.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular French Open live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

French Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2023 French Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2023 French Open live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the French Open live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch French Open live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a 2023 French Open live stream from Roland-Garros. Viewers can watch all the tennis action on NBC and the Tennis Channel, as well as Peacock.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch the French Open via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock: It costs just $4.99/month with ads, or $9.99 without, and includes lots more great content in addition to French Open live streams from Roland-Garros.

If you go the Sling TV route, you'll want Sling Blue, which is $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC (in select regions). You can also add on the Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra package, for an extra $11/month. On the plus side, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

In addition to showing selected French Open live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like Yellowstone, Law and Order, the Real Housewives, Poker and more.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC in some regions. You can add the Tennis Channel with Sports Extra. Right now, new subscribers get $10 off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including NBC and the Tennis Channel. Check it out with their 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the French Open live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023 French Open live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers can watch 2023 French Open live streams from Roland-Garros with Discovery Plus and Eurosport.

Eurosport is part of Discovery Plus, so it won't matter one which you subscribe to.

Discovery Plus is available for £6.99/month or £59.99/year. You can sign up for Discovery Plus here, or access the service via Amazon Prime Video — and here you can get a seven-day free trial of the service. Plus, if you don't already have Amazon Prime itself, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of that at the same time.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2023 French Open live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the French Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2023 French Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch the 2023 French Open live stream for free on Channel Nine.

The big games will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

2023 French Open TV schedule

The 2023 French Open takes place Sunday, May 28 through Sunday, June 11.

First round match play begins at 5 a.m. ET. Here is the schedule of TV coverage:

All times Eastern Time

Sunday, May 28 (first round)

5 a.m.-4 p.m.: Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m.: Peacock

Monday, May 29 (first round)

5 a.m.-3 p.m.: Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

3-5:30 p.m.: Peacock

Tuesday, May 30 (first round)

5 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Wednesday, May 31 (second round)

5 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 1 (second round)

5 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Friday, June 2 (third round)

5 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Saturday, June 3 (third round)

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

3-5:30 p.m.: Peacock

Saturday, June 4 (fourth round)

5 a.m.-1 p.m.: Tennis Channel

12-3 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

3-5:30 p.m.: Peacock

Monday, June 5 (fourth round)

5 a.m.-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Tuesday, June 6 (quarterfinals)

5 a.m.-12 p.m.: Tennis Channel

2-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 7 (quarterfinals)

5 a.m.-12 p.m.: Tennis Channel

2-5 p.m.: Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 8 (women's semifinals)

6 a.m.-2 p.m.: Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Friday, June 9 (men's semifinals)

8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Saturday, June 10 (women's finals)

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

Sunday, June 11 (men's finals)

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: NBC, Peacock

2023 French Open draw

2023 French Open Men's seeds

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Felix Auger-Aliassime Karen Khachanov Frances Tiafoe Hubert Hurkacz Cameron Norrie Borna Coric Tommy Paul

2023 French Open Women's seeds