Our sleep experts declared the Saatva Classic our favorite mattress of 2025 and it's far from the only Saatva mattress we've tested and loved. But Saatva is a luxurious, premium brand and before you invest this Memorial Day, you might be wondering if you can try a Saatva mattress before you buy?

Saatva is primarily an online mattress brand, but they do operate Saatva Viewing Rooms. Found across the US, these specialist spaces are a place to sit, lie and luxuriate on Saatva mattresses before making your choice.

Saatva also offers a 365-night sleep trial. A trial period allows you to test the bed in the comfort of your home. If it's not right, you can return it.

With the Saatva Memorial Day sales in full swing, now is a great time to invest in your sleep — so here's how to try a Saatva mattress before you buy.

Can you try a Saatva Mattress before you buy?

While you won't find Saatva designs in typical mattress stores, you don't have to commit to a mattress without trying it out. Here are some ways to try a Saatva bed before the Memorial Day mattress sales...

Saatva Viewing Rooms

Saatva Viewing Rooms are specialist mattress testing areas. Designed to foster a calming atmosphere while you familiarize yourself with Saatva mattresses, here you can find the full line-up ready for testing.

In the Viewing Rooms you can spend time on all the Saatva mattresses, with Saatva Sleep Guides on hand to answer any questions and explore your sleep preferences.

A member of our sleep team visited a Saatva Viewing Room and described it as a "beautifully maintained, low-pressure environment."

There are currently 23 Saatva Viewing Rooms — a full list of locations can be found in our guide 'where to buy a Saatva mattress.'

If you make a trip to a Saatva Viewing Room, here are our tips for testing a Saatva mattress:

Take a few deep breaths to help you settle on the mattress.

Once comfortable, lie still for several minutes so you can adjust.

Assess how you feel from head to toe.

Switch positions and repeat.

Sit on the edge and try to tie your shoelaces — do you feel supported?

If you share a bed, see if you can feel your partner get on the mattress.

Saatva Viewing Rooms don't operate as typical mattress stores. When you've found the right Saatva mattress for you, your order will be placed online and the mattress shipped to your home.

So rather than buying there and then you might want to head home and see if you can score a better Saatva mattress sale deal...

Saatva 365-night trial

Okay, the Saatva 365-night trial isn't exactly 'trying before you buy' but let's dive into this Saatva perk and explore why it might be a better option than taking a trip to a viewing store.

A sleep trial is essentially an at-home testing period. If during the trial you decide a mattress isn't right for you, you can return or exchange it. Saatva's trial is 365 nights, which is market leading.

What is a mattress trial? A sleep trial kicks in after your mattress has been delivered, offering time to test the mattress in your own home. An average sleep trial is 100 nights but the Saatva trial lasts 365 nights.

With a full year to sleep on the mattress, you have ample time for your body to adjust to the feel.

It also allows you to test the mattress in all seasons. Particularly appealing if you're investing in one of the best cooling mattresses, such as the Saatva Latex Hybrid.

Another advantage of the trial is that you can use the mattress in your own home. Does the Saatva Classic feel as luxurious in your bedroom? Is your back more comfortable on the Saatva RX now you aren't observed by other shoppers?

Saatva charges $99 for returns which isn't ideal. But considering the overall cost of the brand's mattresses mean its a significant investment in the first place, we don't see it as a dealbreaker.

What do Saatva mattresses feel like?

It's not always possible to try a Saatva mattress before you buy (although we think the Saatva trial is the best way to get to know your new bed), particularly if you don't live close to one of the brand's Viewing Rooms.

So, to familiarize yourself with Saatva mattresses before you press 'add to cart', start with reviews.

We've put a range of Saatva mattresses through their paces — check out our mattress testing methodology to learn our full review process.

It's the flagship Saatva Classic that most impressed our testers, so much so that we awarded it five stars in our Saatva Classic mattress review. We tested the Luxury Firm feel and found it to be an "excellent all-rounder" with the perfect blend of cushioning support; our lead tester even described it as akin to "a full body massage."

The RX, on the other hand, is our favorite mattress for back pain. Firmer than the Classic, it offers exceptional lumbar support to help reduce aches. However, in our Saatva RX mattress review, we felt that it may be too firm for lightweight side sleepers

Pressure relief and ability to isolate motion both stood out in our Saatva Contour5 mattress review, while our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review panel praised it's ability to keep sleepers cool, and the excellent edge support.

But while there's diversity across the Saatva line-up, all the mattresses have a few things in common.

First, a luxury finish. Saatva is a premium brand and that's reflected in the quality of the materials, the look and the overall feel.

Second, the support. Saatva mattresses are endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association and strong full-body support has been a highlight across our Saatva testing experience.

