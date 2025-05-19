I finally tried the Saatva Classic and was blown away — but there's a different luxury hybrid mattress I'd buy in the Memorial Day sales
The Saatva Classic is a premium innerspring mattress that offers five star hotel levels of luxury from your own home. Right now, you can get $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva, thanks to our semi-exclusive sale access ahead of Memorial Day.
I recently had the chance to try the Saatva Classic and, with it's plush Euro top cover and quilted lumbar crown, could immediately see why it sits at the top of our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. After using it for the past seven months, our Managing Editor Claire Davies even credits it with transforming her sleep.
But as impressive as the Classic is in the flesh (well, material), there's a different luxury hybrid mattress I would recommend in the Memorial Day mattress sales. For side sleepers, I don't think anything can beat the supreme comfort and support of the Helix Midnight Luxe. And right now, a queen Helix Midnight Luxe drops to $1,733 at Helix (was $2,373.) Here's why I'd buy it over the Saatva Classic...
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: queen was $2,733 now $1,733 plus free bedding bundle at Helix Sleep
Like the Saatva Classic, which we rate at the best hybrid mattress in the world, the Helix Midnight Luxe is a premium mattress that offers outstanding pressure relief for those who sleep on their sides. But while the Luxe might sit at the top of our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers, it's enormously supportive for back sleepers too, which I noted in my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review. Enhanced lumbar support, zoned coil technology and a plush, pressure relieving memory foam pillow top makes the Luxe an excellent option for side, back and combination sleepers. There's currently 27% off the Luxe ahead of the Helix Memorial Day mattress sales when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. Plus, you'll get a free mattress protector and sheet set worth up to $183. The Helix mattress sale was marginally better during Black Friday, when the bedding bundle included two free pillows as well. But right now is likely the best price you'll get on this bed this side of Labor Day in September, so it's well worth taking advantage of. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty, free shipping and a 100-night sleep trial.
Why I'd buy the Helix Midnight Luxe over any other mattress this Memorial Day
The Helix Midnight Luxe is my number one mattress choice ahead of Memorial Day — yes, even over the Saatva Classic. Does the entire Tom's Guide sleep team agree with me? Absolutely not. The Saatva Classic was awarded an impressive perfect score during testing (check out our Saatva Classic mattress review for a closer look), out performing the Luxe.
However, mattress comfort is subjective and if I think the Luxe is superior in comfort to the Saatva, there's a chance you might too. As well as outstanding pressure relief when side sleeping (bye hip pain), its enhanced lumbar support helps relieve my recurrent lower back pain while the inclusion of up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils means it's supportive enough for back sleepers, too. It's little wonder that the Luxe is the only mattress my husband and I can actually agree on.
Temperature regulation is pretty good but very hot sleepers might like to upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover. Motion isolation is excellent (you won't feel anyone wriggling around next to you) and edge support is sturdy, which means you can sleep right up to the bed's edge without feeling yourself tipping or dipping.
Still sold on the Saatva Classic? Try this deal instead...
Saatva Classic Mattress: queen was $2,099 now $1,699 at Saatva
If you're still sold on the Saatva Classic you've picked a great time to buy it, thanks to a semi-exclusive $400 off Saatva Memorial Day mattress sale. That takes a queen down to $1,699 (was $2,099), which is the same discount we saw during Black Friday 2024 and is just $4 more that the lowest price of the year. It comes with a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.
