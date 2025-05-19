I finally tried the Saatva Classic and was blown away — but there's a different luxury hybrid mattress I'd buy in the Memorial Day sales

The Saatva Classic is a premium innerspring mattress that offers five star hotel levels of luxury from your own home. Right now, you can get $400 off the Saatva Classic at Saatva, thanks to our semi-exclusive sale access ahead of Memorial Day.



I recently had the chance to try the Saatva Classic and, with it's plush Euro top cover and quilted lumbar crown, could immediately see why it sits at the top of our guide to the best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets. After using it for the past seven months, our Managing Editor Claire Davies even credits it with transforming her sleep.



But as impressive as the Classic is in the flesh (well, material), there's a different luxury hybrid mattress I would recommend in the Memorial Day mattress sales. For side sleepers, I don't think anything can beat the supreme comfort and support of the Helix Midnight Luxe. And right now, a queen Helix Midnight Luxe drops to $1,733 at Helix (was $2,373.) Here's why I'd buy it over the Saatva Classic...

Why I'd buy the Helix Midnight Luxe over any other mattress this Memorial Day

The Helix Midnight Luxe is my number one mattress choice ahead of Memorial Day — yes, even over the Saatva Classic. Does the entire Tom's Guide sleep team agree with me? Absolutely not. The Saatva Classic was awarded an impressive perfect score during testing (check out our Saatva Classic mattress review for a closer look), out performing the Luxe.



However, mattress comfort is subjective and if I think the Luxe is superior in comfort to the Saatva, there's a chance you might too. As well as outstanding pressure relief when side sleeping (bye hip pain), its enhanced lumbar support helps relieve my recurrent lower back pain while the inclusion of up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils means it's supportive enough for back sleepers, too. It's little wonder that the Luxe is the only mattress my husband and I can actually agree on.



Temperature regulation is pretty good but very hot sleepers might like to upgrade to the GlacioTex cooling cover. Motion isolation is excellent (you won't feel anyone wriggling around next to you) and edge support is sturdy, which means you can sleep right up to the bed's edge without feeling yourself tipping or dipping.

Still sold on the Saatva Classic? Try this deal instead...