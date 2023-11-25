<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="pjH9zSfCSr3exv8of3VB7X" name="Amazon Black Friday deals.jpg" alt="Amazon Black Friday deals" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/pjH9zSfCSr3exv8of3VB7X.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure><p>Happy Thanksgiving! Deals Editor in Chief Louis here joining you from a chilly Jersey City, NJ. A quick intro: I've been covering tech for 20+ years with an emphasis on deals for 16 years. I've worked at dealnews.com, Digital Trends, Cnet, Gizmodo, and I've been at Tom's Guide for seven years now. I'm a born-and-bred New Yorker and I refuse to pay full retail for anything.&nbsp;</p><p>Ok, so introductions aside &mdash; let's get to the deals! Black Friday is no longer a 24-hour event but more of a weeks-long marathon, so you can expect to see sales that started before the holiday running on even through Cyber Monday. That said, let's dig into some deals!</p>