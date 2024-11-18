Massive Amazon Black Friday sale is official — 59 deals I’d shop right now

Amazon has jumped right into Black Friday season with some massive deals that drop prices even lower than its own Prime Day event. The retailer says it's official sale is starting November 21, but the prices are already dropping.

Right now you can grab amazing deals on brands like Apple and Dyson, as well as big ticket items like TVs and home appliances. I'm working alongside the entire Tom's Guide team to comb through the best deals and pick out the ones that are actually worth your time.

For example, right now you can get the brand new MacBook Pro M4 for over $100 off. I'm also very fond of my Ember mug that keeps coffee warm with the built-in battery. Amazon has slashed it by 20%. Plus, you can snag the Ring Video Doorbell for $40 off.

There are a lot of deals right now, so that's why we're constantly updating and editing these pages. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly for the best Amazon sales you can get for friends and family.

P.S. scroll to the bottom of the page for a sneak peek at all the deals you can expect come November 21. (For more ways to save, take a look this week's best Amazon promo codes).

My Favorite Amazon Deals Now

YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $10. It's the biggest Yeti sale I've seen from Amazon all year. Note: A lot of items include an on-page digital coupon, so be sure to click the coupon before checking out for even more savings. Read more ▼

Alexa device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb. Read more ▼

JBL Flip 6: was $129 now $79 If you want a Bluetooth speaker with incredible power, the JBL Flip 6 is a good choice. It has a compact form factor and sound that's way bigger than it has any right to be. In our JBL Flip 6 review, we gave it a 4.5 and said it "balances size and sound in this updated version of the popular Bluetooth speaker." Read more ▼

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree: was $329 now $211 Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this beautifully sparkling tree that features 550 lights. Made to look and feel lifelike, the stunning tree is defined by has hundreds of branch tips that make up the wide, full-bodied branches where you'll hang all your festive ornaments. Plus, get 2 Echo Pops with an Amazon Smart Plug free with your purchase! All you need to do is add code "ALEXATREE24" at checkout. Read more ▼

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set 13 Piece: was $799 now $479 If you're in the market for a new set of pots and pans, look no further than this set from All-Clad. I've been using this nonstick cookware for about a week now, and they do not disappoint. From searing a pork tenderloin and simmering pasta sauces to frying an egg that slid seamlessly off the pan, I'm a huge advocate for this 13-piece set that doesn't stick, delivers heat evenly and comes with everything you need to cook up a delicious meal. Read more ▼

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. Read more ▼

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $149 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is one of the best workout-focused smartwatches available for under $200; it's also the best affordable Garmin on the market today. And, right now, it's nearly 20% off ahead of the holidays. Boasting accurate GPS tracking, support for an enormous range of workout types, multiple days of battery life and loads of fitness metrics and insights, it's an easy-wearing and reliable virtual workout buddy. Read more ▼

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas Read more ▼

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more. Read more ▼

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. Read more ▼

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $19 @ Walmart Read more ▼

Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's denim styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30. Read more ▼

Gifts

Toy sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon

From Pokemon to Paw Patrol, Amazon is discounting dozens of toys as part of its Black Friday sale. After discount, prices start as low as $4. (Most deals are priced comfortably under $25). The sale includes action figures, playsets, apparel, plush toys, board games, and more. As part of the sale you can get the Pikachu Interactive Plush for just $29 (pictured, was $34). Read more ▼

PS5 Gift Card: 10% off @ Amazon

Amazon is taking 10% off PS5 gift cards between $10 and $250. You can buy games, movies and more, and even put it towards paying for your PlayStation Plus membership. Read more ▼

Iniu 10000mAh Portable Charger: was $24 now $20 The perfect stocking stuffer, this palm-sized USB powerpack recharges devices with head-spinning speeds. It also boasts enough juice for multiple smartphone recharges, offers both USB-C and USB-A connections, and indicates remaining power capacity via a nifty LCD. Read more ▼

Hydro Flask Flask Travel Tumbler Stainless Steel: was $34 now $26 Travel in style, safety and convenience with this tumbler that can go with you anywhere thanks to its durable handle and the fact that it can fit in most cup holders. It also features a leak-resistant lid with a flexible straw, so it's always ready to sip. It comes in three additional sizes and tons of bright colors. Read more ▼

Ugg Adalee Soft Faux FurOversized Throw Blanket: was $59 now $49 This plush blanket made by Ugg is like having your favorite faux fur wrapped around your entire body. Made of extremely soft material, the lightweight blanket will be a staple in your home this winter whether you're reading a book or cozying up by the fire. It's the perfect gift for a friend or loved one. Read more ▼

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $72 If there's someone on your shopping list who's notorious for losing things, kindly help them out by gifting them with the Apple AirTag. It's an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. Read more ▼

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $119 The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its gold hue. Read more ▼

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169 now $135 Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks... Read more ▼

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $169 A good rangefinder can be a critical piece of your golf kit. Knowing how far away you are from the flag will let you pick the correct club and put the ball close to the pin. This Callaway model offers pinpoint laser measurements with a slope option for plays-like distances. At this price, it's definitely worth buying. Read more ▼

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $349 The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. It's now a modest $50 off. Read more ▼

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more ▼

Free NBA2K25! Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $547 The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5. Read more ▼

TCL 65" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $699 TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7 is a great deal ahead of Black Friday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet. Read more ▼

Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $997 The Samsung S85D is a well-rounded OLED TV that features all of the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's built on one of the best AI upscaling chips and leverages Samsung's Tizen OS that has cloud gaming services baked right into the TV. The S85D pulls out all the stops without costing a high premium, making it a stellar gift this holiday season. Read more ▼

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024, is a stunning TV. Its impressive display features the second generation of LG's Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays (like the LG C4, for instance). This makes it a sensational pick for home theater enthusiasts who want an OLED but also want a bright display. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made. Read more ▼

Laptops/Tablets

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $319 This is the latest iPad available, meaning it's powered by the A14 Bionic and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great. Read more ▼

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen: was $499 now $349 The Editor's Choice 2021 Pad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Read more ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $649 now $619 Right now, you can get 15% off the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i — packing a beasty 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Ideal for busy multitaskers. And yes, you can get the 15-inch version for cheaper. But the specs are far too restrained with that older CPU to make it worthwhile. Read more ▼

Apple MacBook Pro M4: was $1,599 now $1,474 The base M4 MacBook Pro is more than enough for most users, and you get over $100 off right now. This option also benefits from that additional Thunderbolt port, a 12MP webcam, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read more ▼

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,234 This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display. Read more ▼

Small appliances

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 This compact coffee maker is ideal for making a quick cup of coffee anytime of the day — and you can save $40 on it right now. It’ll brew one K-Cup pod at a time, between 6 and 12 ounces. It can even brew your coffee, tea, or hot chocolate directly into a travel mug (up to 7 inches tall). It also comes in a few festive colors like Evergreen (pictured) and Poppy Red. Read more ▼

Nespresso Vertuo+ by De'Longhi: was $199 now $149 If you fancy a morning espresso, iced coffee, or foamy latte, this coffee machine might be the one for you. It takes easy-to-use Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can customize brew temperature, pressure, and size. This is perhaps one of the best machines to bring a coffee-shop experience to your own kitchen. Read more ▼

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill: was $279 now $169 The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill, oven and more. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. The second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model. Read more ▼

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker: was $249 now $219 Our favorite ice cream maker is on sale, and it’s no surprise that this is a best seller. With 11 one-touch programs, you can choose ‘CREAMi’ treats including lite ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yoghurt and frozen drinks. It’s simple to use and comes with a decent, 24 oz capacity jug that is ideal for your needs. Definitely a great deal to pick up! Read more ▼

Breville The Smart Oven: was $399 now $299 If you want an air fryer that can do it all, the Breville Smart Over might be what you need. It's a convection oven, air fryer and toaster with one cubic foot capacity to fit your food. In our Breville the Smart Over reivew, we gave it four stars and called it a "handsome appliance that does a lot more than air fry." Read more ▼

Vitamix Propel 510 Blender: was $499 now $379 For anyone that uses a blender a lot, it’s worth investing in a Vitamix. This is the blender that’s often handed down rather than replaced. And because of that, it’s pricey. Right now, you can save $145 on this beautiful, built-to-last, professional-grade blender. Read more ▼

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $249 The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $250 off. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease Read more ▼

Headphones

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $89 This pair of Marshall cans are on-ear, which means they sit on top of your ear rather than around it like the other headphones on the list. They sound nice and bassy, and their massive 80-hour battery life is more than enough you get you through a work week. This deal brings them under $100, making them a great pre-Black Friday buy. Read more ▼

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 Beats' answer to the AirPods are a wicked little in-ear bud. They feature noise canceling to keep the outside world out, and a very tasteful sound signature which makes for a good listen. They're also very, very small, and their case is shaped perfectly to fit in skinny jeans. Read more ▼

Beats Solo4: was $199 now $129 The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. Read more ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. We might see an even lower price on these come Black Friday itself, but until then, this is a great sale. Read more ▼

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds : was $299 now $249 Bose is always in the business of delivering some of the best audio products in the market and that's not different on its Ultra Open. These open earbuds allow you to hear the world around you better while still maintaining ample immersion in your soundscapes. An IPX4 rating gives it just enough protection against the elements and sweat, plus seven hours of battery life ensures you stay active and aren't wasting away charging your headphones. Save $50 right now. Read more ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 The last generation of Sony's noise canceling headphones are better than the new model in some key ways. The carry case is sturdier, and more compact, and they're cheaper now that they've been replaced. Battery life is good too, with 30 hours of listening. This $100 deal is one of the more common discounts, but its well worth the pickup. Read more ▼

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $399 now $299 The Momentum 4 are some of the most comfortable headphones around, thanks to the massive earcups and deep padding. I was able to wear them from one end of the UK to the other on a road trip to Scotland, and not only were they comfy, the 60-hour battery life lasted me the whole weekend. They sound pretty good, too. Read more ▼

Services

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 free months @ Amazon

Amazon is offering 3 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. The service gives new subscribers access to its library of over 100 million songs. Once your extended trial is up, Prime members pay $9.99/month (or $10.99 for non-members). Read more ▼

Gaming

PS5 Slim Digital Edition (NBA 2K25 Bundle): $499 @ Amazon

The best PS5 console deal ahead of Black Friday is this PS5 Slim Digital Edition with NBA 2K25 Bundle. This offers a $20 savings compared to buying the console and game separately. In this package, you get the best-selling PS5 Slim console (without a disc drive) and a digital copy of NBA 2K25, the latest annual edition of one of the world's most popular and authentic sports games franchises.

Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy Read more ▼

PlayStation 5 HD Camera: was $59 now $53 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller. Read more ▼

2K WWE 2K24: was $34 now $24 Attention, my fellow wrestling fans: WWE 2K24 is on sale for a meager price. If you want to live out your dream of wrestling in the WWE, you can pick up the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 game versions for $24. A lot of gameplay is tucked inside the latest wrestling game, so it's a tremendous value at this price. Read more ▼

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch (Switch): was $49 now $28 Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on Nintendo Switch. Read more ▼