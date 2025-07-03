Best 4th of July sales LIVE — 39+ deals I'd shop now on TVs, apparel, grills and more

4th of July sales are happening now! To celebrate the holiday weekend, a bunch of retailers are rolling out discounts on everything from TVs to apparel. You can also get your home and garden kitted out for a celebration with deals on grills, patio furniture and more.

For starters, Best Buy is taking up to 50% off major appliances in its 4th of July sale. Now's the time to grab a new refrigerator, microwave or dishwasher. Plus, one of my favorite TV deals comes from Best Buy — that's the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $549 at Best Buy. This is $150 off, and it's the cheapest OLED TV deal I've found this 4th of July.

Meanwhile, Walmart is offering 4th of July decorations from $2, and Amazon has grills on sale from $89.

Don't forget that Prime Day is just around the corner, so you can shop a ton of Amazon device deals from $14, as well as Amazon summer apparel from $9.

I'll be keeping this live blog updated with the best 4th of July sales as they come in, so stay tuned.

My favorite 4th of July sales

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Amazon Haul: apparel from $5

If you're not familiar, Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. Right now they have a massive sale with deep discounts on brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Timberland, and more. As part of their latest sale, you can get name-brand apparel from $5.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but Amazon is slashing the price of select sets. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

4th of July sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Independence Day is just two weeks away — and of you're gearing up for celebration or barbecues to celebrate the holiday, Walmart has plenty of festive deals to help prepare you. From decor and fashion to coolers and grilling essentials, shop Walmart's 4th of July shop for everything you need.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36 at Amazon The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your garden. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more.

Saatva Classic: was $1,399 now $999 at View at Saatva The best Saatva mattress sale is back for the 4th of July with $400 off all orders over $1,000 when you follow our links. That means you can get a queen Saatva Classic for $1,699 (was $2,099), one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year (the cheapest was $1,695). Our team has been consistently impressed with Saatva mattresses and the flagship Classic has earned full marks. We spent over seven months testing it for our Saatva Classic Mattress review, awarding this luxury hybrid innerspring mattress five stars for support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. And with three firmness levels and two heights available, it's a good pick for almost any sleep style. Plus, Saatva offers the best benefits on the market, with a full year's trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

TVs

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $479 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.

Outdoors

Coleman Utopia Breeze Lightweight Beach Chair: was $50 now $31 at Amazon This lightweight beach chair by Coleman folds up and comes with a bag for easy carrying. Plus, it features a seat back pocket and cup holder to hold your clothes, drinks and other beach gear. A relaxed back rest with full seat support makes this beach chair the one to buy — especially for just $31.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Mattresses

Cozy Earth Summer Sale: up to 35% off @ Cozy Earth

From towel sets to premium bedding, Cozy Earth is taking 30% off summer bedding, apparel, bath, and accessories right now. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to save 35% off. We're fans of this bamboo duvet cover from $187 after coupon, which helps you maintain the perfect temperature throughout the night. It'll keep you sleeping cool and comfortably during warm summer days. It includes interior snap closures to seamlessly pair with your comforter.

Purple Mattress: was $999 now $699 at Purple Purple mattresses use the a malleable GelFlex Grid to create adaptive and unique pressure relief — in our Purple Original Mattress review we described it as delivering a "floating" sensation as you sleep. In the current Purple sale you can save up to $400 on the Purple Original, reducing a queen to just $999. Purple sales can be unpredictable so we recommend you take advantage of this discount while it's still live. All Purple mattresses come with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

Helix Midnight Luxe: was $1,436 now $1,077 at Helix Sleep Use coupon code "TOMS27" to save 27% sitewide in the 4th of July Helix mattress sale. Our top pick is the Helix Midnight Luxe which we consider it a top mattress for side sleepers. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review found it nailed the balance of cushioning and support, with plush comfort at the hips and shoulders. If you aren't a side sleeper, skip the Midnight Luxe and consider the responsive support of the Dusk Luxe instead (we described it as "dreamy" for back and stomach sleepers in our Helix Dusk Luxe mattress review.) Both are 27% off with code "TOMS27" with a queen priced $1,751.03 (was $2,398.66.) All Helix mattresses come with a 100-night trial and a limited lifetime warranty.

Appliances

Blueair Blue Pure 511i Max: was $139 now $109 at Amazon The 511i Max suits up to 926 sq ft room and comes with 5 cleaning modes (3 fan speeds, auto and night mode). There’s only two buttons to control everything, keeping things simple, but it also connects to the Blueair app so you can schedule its use and monitor the quality of your air remotely.

Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $219 now $159 at Amazon The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

Shark Stratos Cordless : was $499 now $349 at Amazon The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This pretty KitchenAid stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three attachments to knead, beat, and whip ingredients, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It also houses a central hub for extra attachments, including a pasta maker or spiralizer.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $49 at Amazon They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The Sennheiser Accentum provide impressive sound quality, noise canceling and battery life for a low price. In our Sennheiser Accentum review, we noted that they last for up to 50 hours of playtime and a 10-minute quick charge nets you 5 hours of use. They're also solidly built and comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Laptops

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Apple's M4 chipset powers this MacBook Air. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

Gigabyte G6 KF 16: was $999 now $849 at Amazon For under $1,000, you can pick up this solid all-around gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s entry level 40-series graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing, the presence of an Intel Core i7- 13620H CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.