M4 MacBook Air still at Prime Day low price, nearly $1,000 off an RTX 50-series gaming PC and more — Power Picks

Wait...I thought Prime Day was over!?

M4 MacBook Air
Welcome to Power Picks — your daily digest of click-worthy tech deals I’d actually spend my own money on. If it’s not worth your hard-earned cash, it’s not making the cut.

Before becoming Managing Editor of Computing, I was deep in the deal trenches — digging up discounts retailers would rather you didn’t find. With prices rising everywhere, I’m bringing that energy back to help you make smarter, savvier choices when it comes to your next gadget.

Today’s savings include rollovers from Prime Day, as the M4 MacBook Air is still $150 off, a frankly ludicrous $920 saving on an RTX 5060 gaming PC, and some of my favorite AR glasses getting a deep $140 price cut. Let’s get into them.

Today’s power picks

Apple M4 MacBook Air (13-inch)
LOWEST PRICE
Apple M4 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $849 at Amazon

We all know how stingy Apple can be with discounts. Normally we get the M4 MacBook Air discounted for big sales events, then it is promptly pumped back to full price the moment the clock turns to midnight. But to see the base model M4 Air with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD still be $150 off is crazy to me — easily one of the best laptops you can buy for all-round use and your studies.

View Deal
AOACE Gaming Desktop (RTX 5060)
LOWEST PRICE
AOACE Gaming Desktop (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $879 at Newegg

It’s rare that a deal makes me do a double turn so fast it makes my neck hurt. Maybe that’s because I’m entering the back end of my 30s, but truer than that, it’s because this is a decent RTX 50-series gaming rig for less than $900! Alongside that RTX 5060 (good for strong 1080p gaming), you’re getting an Intel Core i5 14400F CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD — all horses in this gorgeous case where you can see the components whirring away from every angle.

View Deal
Viture Pro XR Glasses
Tick Coupon for discount
Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $359 at Amazon

Yes, the newer-generation Viture Luma Pros are available to buy, but so long as you can get $140 off the pre-existing Viture Pros, I’m always going to point you in this direction because its incredible value for money for what you get in AR glasses. The 1080p picture is absolutely stunning and color-graded to mesmerizing effect — all in a sleek pair of specs that are ultra portable to bring a great big-screen experience wherever you are.

View Deal
PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
MSRP
PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: $429 at Best Buy

Welcome to the first instalment of “can I find an RTX 50-series GPU at MSRP?” Today’s answer is “yes,” and it’s quite the doozy. I’m a big fan of the RTX 5060 Ti (16GB of course) for its strong 1440p gaming performance, decent overhead of video memory and all the DLSS 4 goodness to make even the most intensive games run smoothly. And at $429, this is one of those rare times that Nvidia’s claimed pricing is true.

View Deal
Uperfect 16-inch portable gaming monitor
Uperfect 16-inch portable gaming monitor: was $239 now $129 at Newegg

Working/gaming on the go? A portable monitor is a great addition to give you more screen real estate for multitasking, or a bigger panel for your AAA titles. Uperfect’s 16-inch panel is one of the best with a 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR — all in something that’s super slim at 0.4 inches and lightweight at 1.7 pounds. With all the connectivity you need for everything from your PS5 to your Steam Deck, this is a fantastic dirt cheap addition to your arsenal at $110 off.

View Deal
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

