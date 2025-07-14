M4 MacBook Air still at Prime Day low price, nearly $1,000 off an RTX 50-series gaming PC and more — Power Picks

Welcome to Power Picks — your daily digest of click-worthy tech deals I’d actually spend my own money on. If it’s not worth your hard-earned cash, it’s not making the cut.

Before becoming Managing Editor of Computing, I was deep in the deal trenches — digging up discounts retailers would rather you didn’t find. With prices rising everywhere, I’m bringing that energy back to help you make smarter, savvier choices when it comes to your next gadget.

Today’s savings include rollovers from Prime Day, as the M4 MacBook Air is still $150 off, a frankly ludicrous $920 saving on an RTX 5060 gaming PC, and some of my favorite AR glasses getting a deep $140 price cut. Let’s get into them.

Show me today’s best deals

Today’s power picks

LOWEST PRICE Apple M4 MacBook Air (13-inch): was $999 now $849 at Amazon We all know how stingy Apple can be with discounts. Normally we get the M4 MacBook Air discounted for big sales events, then it is promptly pumped back to full price the moment the clock turns to midnight. But to see the base model M4 Air with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD still be $150 off is crazy to me — easily one of the best laptops you can buy for all-round use and your studies.

LOWEST PRICE AOACE Gaming Desktop (RTX 5060): was $1,799 now $879 at Newegg It’s rare that a deal makes me do a double turn so fast it makes my neck hurt. Maybe that’s because I’m entering the back end of my 30s, but truer than that, it’s because this is a decent RTX 50-series gaming rig for less than $900! Alongside that RTX 5060 (good for strong 1080p gaming), you’re getting an Intel Core i5 14400F CPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD — all horses in this gorgeous case where you can see the components whirring away from every angle.

Tick Coupon for discount Viture Pro XR Glasses: was $499 now $359 at Amazon Yes, the newer-generation Viture Luma Pros are available to buy, but so long as you can get $140 off the pre-existing Viture Pros, I’m always going to point you in this direction because its incredible value for money for what you get in AR glasses. The 1080p picture is absolutely stunning and color-graded to mesmerizing effect — all in a sleek pair of specs that are ultra portable to bring a great big-screen experience wherever you are.

MSRP PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: $429 at Best Buy Welcome to the first instalment of “can I find an RTX 50-series GPU at MSRP?” Today’s answer is “yes,” and it’s quite the doozy. I’m a big fan of the RTX 5060 Ti (16GB of course) for its strong 1440p gaming performance, decent overhead of video memory and all the DLSS 4 goodness to make even the most intensive games run smoothly. And at $429, this is one of those rare times that Nvidia’s claimed pricing is true.