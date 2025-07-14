Hurry! The best AirPods deal from Prime Day is still available — just $89 right now

Amazon Prime Day has been and gone for another year. But somehow, one of the best deals we picked up on during the course of the week is still available.

That's right, you can currently score a pair of AirPods 4 (the non-ANC version, unfortunately) for just $89 at Amazon — that's 31% off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for Apple's latest AirPods.

And, just for the record, the ANC-equipped AirPods 4 are also still down to $119 from $199 which is technically a larger discount. But if saving the pennies is what you're focused on, getting a pair of AirPods for $89 is a great deal.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4 (non-ANC): was $129 now $89 at Amazon The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved the AirPods 4 in our review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good too — although if you're looking for ANC, you'll want the more expensive pair.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $119 at Amazon The more expensive, ANC-enabled AirPods 4 are also still discounted at Amazon. This 34% saving also brings these headphones down to their lowest ever price. If you have a bit of extra cash, it's worth the extra spend to get that noise cancelling tech on board.

Nothing beats the AirPods for seamless connectivity and ultimate convenience. I have a couple of pairs stashed around my house so I can grab them when I'm heading out the door. And, looking at this deal, I may just pick up one more pair.

Admittedly, I find the silicone-equipped AirPods Pro 2 to be better overall, but that's to be expected. If it's value you're after, the AirPods 4 are a great option for anyone working inside Apple's ecosystem.

You can control music by squeezing the stems and they'll auto-pause when you take them out of your ears. Perhaps the best feature is these buds support head-tracking Spatial Audio in combination with Apple Music. This really gives your music a little extra atmosphere as you can hear in change as you move your head around.

If there is a downside, it's probably that the five-hour battery life isn't great when compared with some of the best wireless earbuds out there. However, something I really appreciate is how small Apple has made the charging case. It's tiny! And it also charges wired via USB-C or wirelessly too.

The fact this deal is still available after Prime Day is pretty incredible and I don't know how long it will remain active. If you skipped out on any of the Prime Day deals over the course of the last week, we're tracking the best ones still available on our Prime Day 2025 live blog. This one definitely makes the cut.