<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-83cff46d-d4c4-488d-bcda-6ad32456bae0"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1930px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="YxEgVrwipfhvRALAww7bmg" name="IMG_8708" alt="echo dot in lifestyle setting" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/YxEgVrwipfhvRALAww7bmg.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1930" height="1086" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Lucy Scotting)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-0bcf8943-6588-40b7-b753-4259b13af9cf"><strong>Amazon's latest speaker is now 25% off!</strong></p><p>The highly rated Amazon Echo Dot Max has received a notable price cut in Amazon's Mid-Year Sale. This compact powerhouse earned a massive <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/audio/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-dot-max-review" data-url="https://www.tomsguide.com/audio/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-dot-max-review" data-hl-processed="none">4-star review</a> from us, largely due to its superior audio quality and new smart home features.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-0bcf8943-6588-40b7-b753-4259b13af9cf-2">Our reviewer noted that both the Echo Dot Max and the larger Echo Studio "look and sound nicer than the previous generation of Amazon&rsquo;s smart speakers." The new OmniPresence feature, combined with a faster processor, enables speedier smart home reaction times, such as lights turning on faster when you enter a room.</p><p><strong>Amazon Echo Dot Max: </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FAmazon-speaker-echo-dot-max-amethyst%2Fdp%2FB0DKLT748X%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-22%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-6827929605532641273-22" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.amazon.com.au/Amazon-speaker-echo-dot-max-amethyst/dp/B0DKLT748X" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" rel="sponsored noopener" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FAmazon-speaker-echo-dot-max-amethyst%2Fdp%2FB0DKLT748X%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-merchant-name="Amazon AU" data-merchant-id="24903" data-merchant-network="Amazonau" data-merchant-url="amazon.com.au"><del>was AU$199</del><strong> now AU$149 on Amazon</strong></a></p><p id="elk-fb698fc6-a76b-4b47-9cd4-8a5a7ca6b18f">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-amazon-devices">Back to all deals</a></p>