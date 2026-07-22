<a id="elk-4b3ab67e-85a4-11f1-bf17-319ebb6a11f5"></a><h2 id="the-countdown-to-unpacked-has-begun-2">The countdown to Unpacked has begun</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-4b3ab6ec-85a4-11f1-81bd-cb057ee3ab08"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:894px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="u89fzKqJkr9AkbkGQU8uCF" name="Galaxy1.png" alt="samsung galaxy unpacked" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/u89fzKqJkr9AkbkGQU8uCF.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="894" height="503" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Samsung)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-8ce767ee-8530-11f1-9e68-75bf95f51fba">We're mere hours away from the start of Galaxy Unpacked, and if history tells us anything, this is prime time for a bunch of last minute rumors and leaks to make their way online. So those of you that are too impatient to wait until 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST should keep an eye on your feeds for those 11th hour reveals.</p><p>That said, Tom's Guide will be at Unpacked bringing you live coverage of everything Samsung reveals on stage. So be sure to check back here to hear the biggest news and reveals as they happen.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>