<a id="elk-1ea49946-e393-4f5f-b199-2f35d22bd0cc"></a><h2 id="we-all-love-free-stuff">We all love free stuff</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-f0791542-f2b3-4f68-824b-2bfe470a84a1"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="6wmkDJimsVNUadE78AwYXV" name="iPhone 17 Pro Max-29" alt="iPhone 17 Pro Max" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/6wmkDJimsVNUadE78AwYXV.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-abb3b8be-ba9c-42d8-8d0c-ee5d25e8e597">There's no better discount than free, right? Well you can <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://tmobilepostpaid.pxf.io/c/1943169/3733642/38171?subId1=tomsguide-us-1142010081978094989&amp;sharedId=tomsguide-us&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fapple-iphone-deals%3Fafsrc%3D1%26im_ref%3DwP0WPb38VxyZWNd1KZS4xSxfUkuQyzVxX1EOVc0%26irpid%3D1943169%26prgm_id%3D38171%26sharedid%3D" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals?afsrc=1&amp;im_ref=wP0WPb38VxyZWNd1KZS4xSxfUkuQyzVxX1EOVc0&amp;irpid=1943169&amp;prgm_id=38171&amp;sharedid=" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://tmobilepostpaid.pxf.io/c/1943169/3733642/38171?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&amp;sharedId=hawk-prefix&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fapple-iphone-deals%3Fafsrc%3D1%26im_ref%3DwP0WPb38VxyZWNd1KZS4xSxfUkuQyzVxX1EOVc0%26irpid%3D1943169%26prgm_id%3D38171%26sharedid%3D" data-merchant-name="T-Mobile" data-merchant-id="619097" data-merchant-network="ImpactRadfutureusLlc" data-merchant-url="t-mobile.com">head over to T-Mobile</a> and pick up the iPhone 17 Pro Max absolutely free, so long as you tick the right boxes. Best of all, there's no trade-in required.</p><p>According to T-Mobile switching from your existing carrier with your current number will net you a free flagship iPhone when you sign up for an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.</p><p>The Better Value plan also qualifies for this deal, though you will need to sign up to multiple lines if you want the free phone. New customers will need three lines with 2 eligible port-ins. Existing customers that have been on a post-paid plan for at least five years are eligible if they open 3 new lines. Go5G Next and Go5G Plus plans are also eligible for existing customers signing up for one new line with one port-in.</p><p><strong>iPhone 17 Pro Max: </strong><a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://tmobilepostpaid.pxf.io/c/1943169/3733642/38171?subId1=tomsguide-us-1401243023986509763&amp;sharedId=tomsguide-us&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fapple-iphone-deals%3Fafsrc%3D1%26im_ref%3DwP0WPb38VxyZWNd1KZS4xSxfUkuQyzVxX1EOVc0%26irpid%3D1943169%26prgm_id%3D38171%26sharedid%3D" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals?afsrc=1&amp;im_ref=wP0WPb38VxyZWNd1KZS4xSxfUkuQyzVxX1EOVc0&amp;irpid=1943169&amp;prgm_id=38171&amp;sharedid=" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://tmobilepostpaid.pxf.io/c/1943169/3733642/38171?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&amp;sharedId=hawk-prefix&amp;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fapple-iphone-deals%3Fafsrc%3D1%26im_ref%3DwP0WPb38VxyZWNd1KZS4xSxfUkuQyzVxX1EOVc0%26irpid%3D1943169%26prgm_id%3D38171%26sharedid%3D" data-merchant-name="T-Mobile" data-merchant-id="619097" data-merchant-network="ImpactRadfutureusLlc" data-merchant-url="t-mobile.com"><strong>Free w/selected plan @ T-Mobile</strong></a></p>