<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-f54a305f-4066-4527-a1b7-e8d4ad299b3f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="PHNuMXh6G2wz5e3q2KL4Wb" name="Amazon Prime.jpg" alt="Amazon Prime" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/PHNuMXh6G2wz5e3q2KL4Wb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-109d81e9-8d0a-4ed4-8279-0700425d9587"><strong>Howdy, deal hunters! &#128075;</strong></p><p>Welcome to day one of the 2026 Amazon Mid-Year sale! Kicking off at precisely 12pm, Amazon's June sale will run throughout the rest of this week, finishing up on Sunday, June 7, at 11:59pm.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-109d81e9-8d0a-4ed4-8279-0700425d9587-2">There are plenty of deep discounts already available across the retailer's massive inventory. Just like last year, the Tom's Guide AU team will provide real-time live coverage, posting the best deals as soon as we find them, so make sure to check back regularly for the absolute hottest bargains!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div><p id="elk-3db72ee8-567c-468b-8b98-1035749355e1">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-amazon-devices">Back to all deals</a></p>