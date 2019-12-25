iPad 'How to' mega guide: iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

How to close apps on iPads and iPad Pros

Here’s how to close iPad apps, which can fix a frozen app

Not sure how to close iPad apps? I can help show you how to do it. Yes, while iPad apps are often smooth, snappy and functional, they sometimes hit a bump in the road.

(Image credit: Future)

To close an app (aka force-quitting it), you perform an action similar to how you force quit an iPhone app. The only difference is how iPadOS presents your open apps in a bird's eye view, which are known as Work Spaces.

1. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see all open apps.

2. If you've got an iPad with a physical home button (inlcuding the iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini and the iPad Pros made before 2018), you can double-click the home button to see that view.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Slide an app up and off the screen to close it.

4. Next time you open said app, it should restart, and hopefully fix its own problem.

If that doesn't do the trick for solving your issue, open the App store to see if any updates are available.