iPad 'How to' mega guide: iPad Pro and iPadOS Tutorial

It's easy to restart your iPad with these steps
Trying to restart an iPad to fix an inexplicable glitch? It's not difficult, provided you stop looking for a restart button in the iPad's menus.
Herein lies an annoying problem: restarting the iPad is just about turning it off and turning it back on. You can do this in two ways. Want to go through the Settings app? Start at step 1. Want to use your iPad's buttons, start at step 3.
- Tap the Settings app to open it. You should get brought to the General section, but if you're not, look for it on the left-hand menu.
- Tap Shut Down, and your iPad will turn off, though it takes a little bit of time.
- On iPads with home buttons: hold Lock and Home.
- Swipe the "Slide to power off" button.
- On 2018 iPad Pros (which don't have home buttons), hold Lock and Volume up buttons.
- Turn on the iPad by holding Lock down until you see the Apple logo.