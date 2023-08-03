Best iPad keyboards in 2023

One of the best iPad keyboards can help turn what's one of the best tablets into a true productivity device. Apple iPads have improved dramatically since they were first introduced in 2010. Today they’re used for countless tasks, from functioning as a second laptop to helping you produce music, video, animation, and more. However, one of the perennial complaints has been that in order to be productive using one of these tablets, you really need a physical keyboard.

But what kind of keyboard should you use with your iPad? The most obvious answer, of course, is Apple's own iPad Magic Keyboard, which is great for typing and has a multi-touch trackpad. But it might not be for everyone, which is why we tested a variety of models with different designs and features.

The product category as a whole also has a fairly wide price range, starting at around $20 at the low end and costing more than 15 times that at the high end, around $320. But it’s not just price. They also vary in size, weight, how they connect, how they’re constructed, and other features.

So, check out our iPad keyboard case and stand-along keyboard guide for the right models for you.

The quick list

Best iPad keyboards available right now

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

No matter what your budget, our keyboard guide should help you locate an iPad keyboard model that fits the bill. Here’s our list of recommendations from a number of top manufacturers.

Best overall iPad keyboard case

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Apple iPad Magic Keyboard (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Best overall iPad keyboard case Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type of keyboard: Keyboard case Type of connectivity: Apple smart connector Does it include a trackpad?: Yes Power: Power is supplied by iPad via Apple smart connector Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Apple Reasons to buy + Excellent typing experience + Very good multi-gesture trackpad + Well-designed + Thin and sturdy Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - A bit heavy - Keyboard might drain iPad more quickly

There are a couple of things that stand out: First of all, the Magic Keyboard offers a wonderful typing experience, which feels close to the experience of typing on a real MacBook Air. Another aspect of the keyboard that is key is that it has a very good quality trackpad, which allows for multi-touch gestures. Plus, the Magic Keyboard looks great: It has what Apple calls a cantilever design, which allows the iPad to almost look as if it’s hanging suspended in mid-air above your keyboard.

Another nice feature of the model is that it can quickly detach from the case. In fact, inserting and removing the iPad is easy to do, and because it connects via Apple’s smart connector (the three dots on the back of your iPad), you’re up and running very quickly. No need to wait while you pair your devices. (We tested this iPad keyboard case with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model.)

It’s not perfect. It’s quite pricey. It also doesn’t connect via Bluetooth, and you can’t use it in a detached state. Some might also find it a bit heavy. You can attach your Apple pencil to the exposed side of the case, so that it is magnetically attached to the iPad. However, there’s no strap that wraps around the pencil for extra security.

As we mentioned, it uses Apple’s smart connector to connect quickly. It also allows the keyboard to be powered by the iPad itself. Some have noted, though, that this drains the battery life of the iPad more quickly. The keyboard features one USB-C port for passing power through to the iPad, which is located on the left side of the keyboard’s hinge.

The Apple iPad Magic keyboard case we tested is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation models. Currently, there are also Apple Magic Keyboard models for iPad Pro 11-inch models (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation models) and iPad Air (4th, 5th generation models).

Best rugged iPad keyboard case

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Zagg Rugged Book (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Zagg Rugged Book Best rugged iPad keyboard case for versatility Our expert review: Specifications Type of keyboard: Keyboard case Type of connectivity: Bluetooth Does it include a trackpad?: No Power: A non-removable Rechargeable batteries (via USB-C) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Offers multiple viewing angles + Has four view modes: case, video, book and keyboard mode + Keyboard still functions when detached + Backlight keys (7 color options) + It’s Rugged: it claims it can survive a 6.6-foot drop Reasons to avoid - Can be a little tricky to remove from the case - Thicker and a bit heavier

One very distinctive feature on this model is that it’s one of the best models at offering you different angles to view your screen. That’s because the hinge swivels on this model, which lets you adjust the screen just the way you would a laptop screen. And since the hinge is magnetized (which allows you to separate the iPad from the keyboard), you can flip it around so it’s facing away from the keyboard in “video” mode—which is something you might do when giving a video presentation. There are three other modes, as well: keyboard mode (with the iPad facing you), book mode (with the keyboard in the back of the iPad) and case mode (when the iPad keyboard case is closed).

It has a few minor flaws: One of the downsides of the ruggedized quality of the design is that it does make it thicker than competing models. However, that’s really just a quibble—it’s not significantly thicker. However, like most iPad keyboard cases, this model was a bit tricky to remove from its case.

This model is powered by a non-removable lithium-ion battery, which can be charged by using a USB-C connector and charging in a 5V USB outlet. We tested this rugged iPad keyboard case with the iPad Air, but it will also work with the iPad Pro 11-inch.

Best budget iPad keyboard case

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Logitech Slim Folio for iPad (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Logitech Slim Folio for iPad Best budget iPad keyboard case Our expert review: Specifications Type of keyboard: Keyboard case Type of connectivity: Bluetooth Does it include a trackpad?: No Power: Two CR2032 batteries Today's Best Deals View at Newegg View at Logitech - US, Canada & Mexico View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Very lightweight and portable + Includes a stylus holder to secure your Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon + Comes with a lot of iPadOS short Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t include the ability to detach the keyboard from the case - Doesn’t have a trackpad

Although we consider this a great budget iPad keyboard case, that’s not due to the lack of features. Overall, this model does a great job all around, and could be an ideal traveling iPad keyboard case, particularly for students. For instance, we like that the setup was quick and easy, and that most of the top row of keys include shortcut keys for your iPad, such as a Spotlight key, home screen, and more. The keyboard case itself is very lightweight, which also makes it quite easy to carry around. Plus, there’s also a holder for holding your stylus, like an Apple Pencil or Logitech Crayon.

This case is powered by replaceable batteries—it takes 2 coin-like CR2032 batteries. We tested this Logitech with the iPad (10th generation), but there are also older versions available for older iPad models as well as the iPad Air (3rd generation).



Best stand-alone iPad keyboard for multiple devices

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Logitech K780 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Logitech K780 Best stand-alone iPad keyboard for multiple devices Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type of keyboard: Stand-alone keyboard Type of connectivity: Bluetooth Does it include a trackpad?: No Power: Two AAA batteries Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Dell View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very good typing experience + Includes a useful stand for placing tablets and phones + Versatile + Includes a number pad Reasons to avoid - Larger, longer and heavier than most in its class

This stand-alone iPad keyboard’s most distinctive features is that it has a useful stand for you to place tablets and phones on. So, you could easily work on an iPad Air and an iPad Mini, or perhaps also include your cell phone on the stand. With this keyboard, you also get three dedicated keys that allow you to quickly switch the iPad or iPhone you’re currently working on.

Although there’s a lot to like about this model, it is larger, longer, and heavier than most stand-alone iPad keyboards. That will make it less portable than most of these types of keyboards. Still, we do like that it has a lot of features.

The Logitech K780 is powered by two AAA batteries (included). This stand-alone keyboard works with all current iPad models as well as many past iPad models via Bluetooth.

Best budget stand-alone iPad keyboard

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Omoton bluetooth and wireless rechargeable keyboard (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Omoton bluetooth and wireless rechargeable keyboard Best budget stand-alone iPad keyboard Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type of keyboard: Stand-alone keyboard Type of connectivity: Bluetooth Does it include a trackpad?: No Power: Non-removable lithium battery (rechargeable via included USB cable) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Clearly labeled on/off key + Lightweight and very portable + Backlight keys (7 color options) Reasons to avoid - Thin, plastic design makes it easy to break

For the money, this Omoton Bluetooth stand-alone iPad keyboard offers a lot of value. For example, it pairs quickly and easily with all iPad models and works quite well. It comes with backlighting keys, which can be set in one of seven different color options. Charging was also easy: Just use the included micro-USB cord to charge it. It also comes with several function keys, like a key to bring up Spotlight to search your iPad. There’s even a key to let you take a screen shot.

What I also liked, which is something rare in the world of consumer electronics, is that it actually had a switch that was labeled “OFF/ON.” I thought that was refreshing to see. My one concern is that because this model is quite thin and made of plastic, it might be easy to break, for example, if you drop it.

The OMOTON stand-alone keyboard works with all current iPad models as well as many past iPad models.

Best Magic Keyboard alternative

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Zagg Pro Keys with Trackpad (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Zagg Pro Keys with Trackpad Best Magic Keyboard alternative Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type of keyboard: Keyboard case Type of connectivity: Bluetooth Does it include a trackpad?: Yes Power: Non-removable lithium battery (rechargeable via USB-C cable plugged into 5V USB outlet) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg View at ZAGG + mophie Reasons to buy + Includes a multi-touch gesture trackpad + Keyboard still functions when detached + Backlight keys (7 color options) + It’s rugged: it claims it can survive a 6.6-foot drop Reasons to avoid - Can be a little tricky to remove from the case

If you’re looking for a full-featured iPad keyboard case that’s also affordable, this Zagg model is a great buy. It’s cheaper than most Apple-branded iPad keyboards as well as other third-party competitors, yet it still delivers a host of features. For starters, it comes with a trackpad, which is a feature that truly allows you to use your iPad like a laptop. It also has a number of other useful features, including the ability to use and adjust backlit keys in various colors (in 7 color options). You’ll also still be able to type if you detach the iPad from the keyboard itself. Even the magnetized flap from the keyboard also ensures your Apple pencil or Logitech Crayon stylus won’t fall off. Plus, I like that Zagg says this model can survive a 6.6-foot drop when you’re using the cover.

This model is powered by a lithium-ion battery, which can be charged by using a USB-C connector and charging in a 5V USB outlet. The Zagg Pro Keys with Trackpad keyboard case we tested is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation models.

Best for traveling

Image 1 of 3 Best iPad keyboards: Zagg Pro Keys for iPad Air 10.9 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Zagg Pro Keys for iPad Air 10.9 Best iPad keyboard case for traveling Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type of keyboard: Keyboard case Type of connectivity: Bluetooth Does it include a trackpad?: No Power: Non-removable lithium battery (rechargeable via USB-C cable plugged into 5V USB outlet) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Versatile + Keyboard still functions when detached + Backlight keys (7 color options) + It’s rugged: it claims it can survive a 6.6-foot drop Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t include a trackpad - Can be a little tricky to remove from the case

Although this version of Zagg’s Pro Keys iPad keyboard case lacks a trackpad, which also allows it to be a tad more portable than some cases, it still offers many of the same quality features on the keyboard case with a trackpad. For example, you can adjust backlit keys in various colors (7 color options), and can still type if you detach the iPad from the keyboard itself. Again, you’ll find the magnetized flap from the keyboard also acts to ensure that your Apple pencil or Logitech Crayon stylus won’t fall off and it has the same 6.6-foot-drop claim. Plus, this version of Zagg Pro Keys offers two magnetized options to position your iPad Air instead of just the one on the iPad Pro, which can allow you to get a more comfortable positioning when viewing your iPad.

This model is powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery, which can be charged by using a USB-C connector and charging in a 5V USB outlet. The Zagg Pro Keys keyboard case we tested is compatible with iPad Air (4th and 5th generation). Zagg also has Pro Keys iPad keyboard case models that are compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation models and iPad Pro 11-inch 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation models.

What to look for when buying an iPad keyboard

Believe it or not, you can use most keyboards — including one you might have bought with a desktop computer — with an iPad. But you’ll need to have a USB-C adapter, unless the keyboard itself is USB-C, so that you can plug your keyboards into the USB-C port of your iPad. However, there are other specially designed keyboards that are tailored to your iPad and avoid any added wires.

iPad keyboard come in two types: iPad keyboard cases or stand-alone keyboards, most of which are QWERTY-style keyboards.

iPad keyboard cases: These types not only come with a keyboard, but mostly or entirely enclose the iPad, offering an added benefit—protection. There are even cases that offer a more rugged exterior or design in order to protect your iPad from damage.

Stand-alone keyboards: These models, as the name implies, don’t cover or enclose the iPad, and connect to your iPad via Bluetooth.