Knowing how to block spam calls on iPhone is one of many ways to give you better control over your device.

Owning one of the best iPhones means you get to experience smartphone tech at its finest, from Apple's nifty iOS 15 operating system to the stunning cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro. But for all the fancy tech crammed into these devices, spam calls and texts are still a retro nuisance that bother many of us.

Thankfully, since it's not 1999 anymore, it's easy to stop all those dodgy calls and annoying texts. Indeed, blocking spam calls on iPhone involves no more than just a few taps.

What's more, even if you don't receive many spam calls or texts, you can still use this method to block any contact that you'd rather not be bothered by, whether that's an ex, former friend, or just somebody who plain gets on your nerves.

So, if you're wondering how to block spam calls on iPhone, here are a few ways to do it.

How to block spam calls on iPhone

There are a few ways to block spam callers on iPhone, which we've covered below. These methods for blocking a number will also stop that number from messaging you, but you can also filter all messages from unknown senders, which we've covered in another handy guide on how to stop spam messages on iPhone using message filtering.

Block numbers on iPhone using the Phone app

1. To block a caller from your recent calls list, open the Phone app then tap Recents.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Locate the caller you want to block, then tap the info icon next to it.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Now scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap Block this Caller. Tap Block Contact to confirm.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. If you want to unblock this contact again, simply tap Unblock this Caller on their contact card.

(Image credit: Apple)

1. Open the Phone app and tap Contacts, then tap the contact you wish to block.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Now scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap Block this Caller. Tap Block Contact to confirm.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. If you want to unblock this contact again, simply tap Unblock this Caller on their contact card.

(Image credit: Apple)

Block numbers on iPhone using the Messages app

Want to know how to block numbers from messages on iPhone? That's straightforward too. While blocking a number from Recents or Contacts will also block that number from texting you, you can also block a number by opening its contact card in the Messages app.

1. Open the Messages app, then open a message from the number you wish to block and tap the profile icon at the top of the page.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Now, tap info.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Tap Block this Caller, then tap Block Contact to confirm.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. If you want to unblock this contact again, simply tap Unblock this Caller on their contact card.

(Image credit: Apple)

Unblock numbers on iPhone

If you want to know how to unblock numbers on iPhone, you can easily do this by accessing a list of all the blocked numbers on your iPhone in the Settings app. You can then choose to unblock specific numbers, which saves having to go through individual contacts instead.

1. Open the Settings app, then tap Phone.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Tap Blocked Contacts toward the bottom of the page.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. You'll now see a list of every blocked contact. Tap Edit in the top-right, and you'll be able to remove individual contacts from this list.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. To remove a contact from your blocked list, tap the red icon to the left of the contact, then tap Unblock to confirm. When you're finished, tap Done in the top-right.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to block spam calls on iPhone using a third-party app

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're truly inundated with spam calls on a daily basis, it may be a good idea to download an app that can filter your incoming calls.

Spam-blocking apps work by checking whether each number you receive is a known spammer or not, blocking it from getting through to you if it is. However, given the slippery nature of spammers, some calls may still make it through the net.

Still, it may be worth checking out a spam-blocking app to see if it works for you, since most of them are free.

If you're in the US, the top three cell providers have their very own call-blocking apps: AT&T Call Protect (opens in new tab), T-Mobile Scam Shield (opens in new tab), and Verizon Call Filter (opens in new tab).

And if you're elsewhere, it's worth checking if your provider has its own app. Failing that, there are countless third-party alternatives, such as Robo Shield (opens in new tab) and Truecaller (opens in new tab).

Now you know how to block spam calls on iPhone