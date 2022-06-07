When you know how to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot on iPhone, you can share your cellular data with other devices. This feature is particularly useful if you're working on a commute with no Wi-Fi networks available, but you do have cellular signal — using a personal hotspot, you can share the data your iPhone is receiving with your laptop and stay connected.

It's also a great way of sharing your data with friends and family on nearby devices if, for example, their carrier doesn't cover the area you're in or if they have no data left on their phone plan.

Sharing your data using a personal hotspot is incredibly easy to do on iPhone, and this guide is here to show you exactly how to do it. Read on to find out.

How to set up a Wi-Fi hotspot on iPhone

Go to Settings Tap Personal Hotspot Tap Wi-Fi Password Set a password and tap Done Toggle Allow Others to Join

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Settings, then go to Personal Hotspot.

2. The first thing to do is set a secure password, so nobody unauthorized can join your Wi-Fi network. Tap Wi-Fi Password.

3. Set a secure password in the text field. Then tap Done.

4. Toggle Allow Others to Join to on. Note that the name of your hotspot can be seen at the bottom of this page.

5. Keep the Personal Hotspot page open (your Network will only be visible to devices that are not signed in using your Apple ID when you have this page open). Now, on the device you want to connect, tap or click on the name of your hotspot network and connect using the password you've set.

On your lock screen, you will see a chain link icon when your hotspot is active and there is a device connected. On your unlocked iPhone, your clock in the top left will be highlighted green. Tap the green bar with your iPhone unlocked to go instantly to Personal Hotspot settings.

