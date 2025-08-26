The Hidden Dangers Hiding in Your Towels, and Why You Should Wash Them More Than You Think

You might be horrified to learn that everyday items in your home can be dirtier than your toilet seat. What’s more, the item you use to keep yourself clean and dry could be one of the biggest culprits if it isn't washed enough.



Studies have found that a third of people only wash their towels once a month, but this is not nearly enough to banish the baddies. To discover more about the harmful bacteria and fungi hiding in your towels, Clear It Waste called on the expertise of NHS GP, Hana Patel, for her expert insight into the dangers lurking where you least expect.

A hiding ground for bacteria and mold

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bathroom towels are often left in damp, warm bathrooms, which creates an ideal environment for bacteria and mold growth. Although you might believe they are hygienic because they are used to dry clean hands or your whole body after a shower or bath, this is far from the truth.

It’s the moisture remaining within the towel that causes the issue. “Even if visible mold is not present, dampness alone can increase the risk of health problems. Excessive moisture can promote the growth of microorganisms such as mold and other fungi, certain species of house dust mites, bacteria, or viruses,“ says Dr. Patel, and she adds, “There are possibly millions of mold species on earth. The rare species that cause diseases do so by triggering allergies or asthma, or may be involved in hypersensitivity diseases.”

And apart from touching the towel, you also come into contact with the dangers by breathing them in. “This means they predominantly affect the airways and lungs,” says Dr. Patel.

“Damp and mold can cause disease and ill health in anyone, but people with underlying health conditions, weakened immune systems are at greater risk of ill-health from damp and mold,” she adds.

To prevent mold growth on your towels, Clear It Waste recommends washing them every three to five uses or at least once a week. What’s more, it suggests that hand towels should be changed every two to three days.

But Elizabeth Scott, PhD, a professor emerita at Simmons University and the vice chair of the International Forum on Home Hygiene, says that mold is not the only issue. Since your towel is used to dry you from head to toe, it can become contaminated with a whole host of other contaminants, including fecal pathogens.

While Clear It Waste suggests changing your towel once a week, Kelly Reynolds, PhD, a professor at the University of Arizona Zuckerman College of Public Health, says that washing them after every use is the ideal scenario, but adds it can be stretched to two to three days as a minimum if you allow your towel to fully dry out between uses.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Giving your towel the chance to dry out fully helps kill potential microbes and stops them from flourishing, although it can be more of a challenge in humid environments, such as a steamy bathroom. If this is the case, hang your towel somewhere else in your home, or outside if the weather is fine.

