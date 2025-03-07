Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert

We all want to make light work of laundry chores, and the easiest way to do it is by simply throwing as many items as we can into our washing machines. But while we might think that we’re saving ourselves precious time, we could be making our clothes dirtier.

According to Madam Sweat, a personal hygiene expert, we should never wash our towels with clothes or even leave damp towels in the same laundry hamper. In fact, these common laundry habits will spread more germs than you realise.

From bath towels laden with bacteria and dirty, e-coli infested dishcloths, she explains why we should always wash separately to prevent germ transfer.

“Never mix your laundry towels with your clothing hamper,” she begins, before continuing, "let's talk about the bath towels first. They're very thick, and they take a long time to dry. Number one: never put them in a hamper when they're wet.

“Number two: they can be quite germy. They can contain faecal matter — yes, you wipe your bottom with them — and other bacteria from the moisture.”

So what about our dishcloths that we use on a daily basis? “The same rule applies to tea towels: never put them in a hamper when wet. They also contain a lot of germs because tea towels can harbour E. coli.

“Your laundry habits should be the same: towels should always be washed separately from clothing because of germ contamination.”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Additionally, are you washing your towels the wrong way? Many of us often use the incorrect wash cycle and temperature setting.

“As far as temperature is concerned, it’s recommended to wash your towels between 40° and 60°C,” advises Elliott Gee, laundry product manager at Haier UK & Ireland. But like other garments, always check the care label first before throwing it in.

Another laundry no-no is to never leave damp towels lying around, as this will become a breeding ground for bacteria and mildew. What’s more, the moist environment will only lead to musty odors, which is the last thing you want to smell after a refreshing shower or bath!

Be sure to always hang towels up fully to dry after each use, or toss them in a dryer on a high heat setting. So, if you’re concerned about germs and hygiene (and don’t want to double your laundry time), follow Madam Sweat’s advice!