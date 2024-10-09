I've prepped my home for severe weather with these portable power stations — and they’re up to 55% off for Prime Day

We’re in peak hurricane season and for the folks living in Florida, they’re about to endure yet another big one with Hurricane Milton on track to hit landfall later today (October 9). This comes after the state was battered by Hurricane Helene over a week ago.

I know first-hand what these powerful storms are capable of doing, as Superstorm Sandy devastated the town where I ended up buying my first home in New Jersey. I was more inland at the time when that storm rolled through the area back in 2012, but I do remember all the long blackouts that occurred in its wake — which is why I’ve looked into a backup power solution for my home. That way, I can still have access to the bare essentials while waiting for power to be restored.

With October Prime Day happening right now, all of my favorite backup power devices that I’ve been using the last couple of years are on sale. In fact, one of them is up to 55% off, which is an incredible amount of savings given how valuable it is for severe weather situations. I’ve tested a handful of different portable power stations in the last year alone, and through it all, I cannot stress how valuable they've proven to be for everyday use and emergencies.

Here’s all the portable power stations I use in my home that are discounted for Prime Day 2024.

Best Prime Day portable power station deals

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus

Don't let the picture here fool you because the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is ultra compact. There's a reason why it's included in our best power bank and portable chargers guide, seeing that it's perfect for powering all of my smaller gadgets — like my phones and some laptops. Its 99Wh battery pales in size compared to the other power stations I use, but it's the kind of thing that I can throw into my backpack and provide me power anywhere.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station

When I was having work done on my home's circuit breaker, I used the Anker 521 to power a monitor and laptop in my office. That way, I could work uninterrupted until the power was restored. I also like using it outdoors at night because of its integrated light and two AC outlets.

Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station

When I first moved into my home, I leaned on the Bluetti AC200L to heat up my home because the furnace was accidentally turned off. I ended up connecting a small heater to it to save me from the frigid temperature that day, so it managed to keep it on for about 2 hours with its 2,048Wh battery.

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station

The Ampace Andes 1500 is what I like to refer to as the "just right" model in my home backup solution because it's not ungodly heavy to move around — making it perfect for all sorts of things, like providing power to my Traeger Ironwood 885 grill for hours on end. I've even managed to power one of my wall AC units for a couple of hours with its 1,462Wh battery.

Ecoflow Delta Pro 3

With its massive 4,096Wh battery, I've been using the Ecoflow Delta Pro 3 to power my entire home for about 6 hours during the afternoon — and then recharge it overnight during off-peak hours for greater savings on my electric bill.

Saving me on my electric bill

(Image credit: Ecoflow)

Just a couple months ago, I had the Ecoflow Smart Home Panel 2 installed alongside my home’s circuit breaker. Not only does it serve as a whole home backup solution to power my entire home with the Ecoflow Delta Pro 3 connected to it, but it also helps to save me on my monthly electric bill.

That’s because I have it scheduled to recharge the battery in the Delta Pro 3 every night, and then run my entire home from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on nothing but battery power. By doing this, I’m essentially saving money because I’m using off-peak electricity I got from charging overnight and using it during peak hours. Depending on your plan, you might be charged less for electric usage at night during off-peak hours — which will have a dramatic effect on your monthly bill.

(Image credit: Future)

In addition, the Ecoflow Smart Home Panel 2 monitors which circuits in my home are consuming more power. This allowed me to understand what devices use up more power, like my air conditioner all hours of the day and whenever I fire up the air fryer. I’ve been more cognizant about power consumption because of how it monitors everything.

Ecoflow Smart Home Panel 2

Get your entire home connected to backup power with the Ecoflow Smart Home Panel 2. You'll be able connect a compatible Ecoflow power station to deliver backup power for either emergencies or if you just want to save extra money with your monthly electric bill. You'll be able to see in real-time through the Ecoflow app on your phone to see what's consuming the most amount of power.

Sustainable recharging

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, I also try as much as possible to charge my portable power stations with sun power to further save me from having to rely on grid power to charge them. What’s nice about today’s solar panels is that they can supply a lot of power, which results in lessening the wait times for them to charge fully.

Take the Anker Solix PS400 Solar Panel I use with my Anker Solix F3800 power station. Its 400W power delivery requires nearly 10 hours of charging to get it completely charged. But other power stations I use, like the Bluetti AC200L, take about 5 to 6 hours to charge — so a solid afternoon is all that it usually takes.

I also use the Jackery SolarSaga 40W Mini Solar Panel to charge my Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, which takes only a little over 2 hours to get it completely charged thanks to its 40W power delivery. There’s even a built-in USB port in the charging cable to allow me to charge other devices, like my phones and tablet directly, rather than having to use the power station.

Anker Solix PS400 Solar Panel

I've been using the Anker Solix PS400 Solar Panel to recharge many of the power stations I've listed here. With its maximum 400W of power delivery, I'm able to get my Anker F3800 fully charged in about 10 hours. It's also compatible with my Bluetti AC200L using the included adapter, which takes about 5 hours to fully charge.

