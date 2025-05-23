Huge Wayfair Memorial Day sale is live — here’s my 21 favorite outdoor deals to shop this weekend

Memorial Day weekend has finally arrived! In celebration of the pre-summer holiday, Wayfair is hosting an epic sale on everything you need to freshen up your outdoor spaces for the season ahead.

Hosting a backyard barbecue? Wayfair is offering sizzling sales on grills from brands like Blackstone, Charbroil, Royal Gourmet and more. Need a patio furniture refresh? Shop up to 50% off outdoor bistro sets, sectionals, umbrellas and more.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals from Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. Keep scrolling to check them out! For more deals, check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales.

Editor's Choice

Memorial Day decor sale: up to 30% off @ Wayfair

Memorial Day Weekend is here! And if you need some last-minute decor for your backyard barbecue or holiday celebration, Wayfair has you covered with deals up to 30% off.

Outdoor lighting: up to 50% off @ Wayfair



From outdoor lanterns and sconces to path lights and string lights, there's plenty of ways to illuminate your outdoor space for less at Wayfair. You can shop hundreds of stylish and functional options with up to 50% in savings.

Grills: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Need a new grill for barbecue season? No problem. Wayfair has tons of deals on high-quality grills from brands like Blackstone, Charbroil, Royal Gourmet and more. Shop sizzling savings up to 40% now.

Outdoor furniture: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

One of the best things about warmer weather is being able to enjoy meals and celebrations outdoors. And if you're in the market for a new outdoor dining set or sectional, you can snag one on sale at Wayfair for up to 50% off. From bistro sets and full-on dining tables to loveseats and sectionals, there's no shortage of great patio furniture deals.

Gardening essentials: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Whether you have a green thumb or not, Wayfair has all the tools to help you jumpstart your garden this spring. From planters to garden beds, you'll be able to choose from tons of great gardening deals with up to 40% off.

Outdoor entertaining: up to 45% off @ Wayfair

Hoping to do some outdoor hosting and entertaining this spring? Wayfair has some epic deals on outdoor dinnerware, including glasses, plates, pitchers and more. With up to 45% off, you'll want to stock up on everything.

Wayfair Outdoor Deals

Hey! Play! Solid Wood Bowling Set: was $119 now $50 at Wayfair This backyard-friendly bowling kit is perfect for your next backyard gathering. Although on the smaller side (just 11 inches tall), it has successfully entertained adults and kids alike, receiving glowing reviews from grandparents, tweens and toddlers. Plus, its size makes it that much easier to transport. Just toss everything in the complimentary mesh carrying bag.

Wrought Studio Picariello Set of 6 Glasses: was $98 now $62 at Wayfair While there are plenty of plastic-based, discounted tumblers up for grabs during Wayfair's outdoor sale, we can't help but recommend this hand-blown set of glasses instead. Made in Mexico, these 14-ounce tumblers will elevate any pour, no matter if it's water or a cocktail. Perfect for parties indoors and out, these entertaining essentials are described by one reviewer as "sturdy, tall and gorgeous!" and we couldn't agree more.

Breakwater Bay Upholstered Ottoman: was $80 now $59 at Wayfair It's hard not to lean into thick cabana stripes when outfitting an outdoor space or pool area— the look instantly reminds us of vacation. And this particular indoor-outdoor pouf doubles as both extra seating (reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements).

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $168 at Wayfair If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Arlmont & Co Natalee Tilt Umbrella: was $290 now $186 at Wayfair While we love soaking up summer rays, it's important to get a reprieve from the hot sun. So skip the boring umbrellas, and get this one complete with sweet scallops and stripes. It's so cute that multiple reviewers have gone back to buy more.

Three Posts Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2): was $537 now $237 at Wayfair Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this set of weather-resistant chairs is now under $250. The seats can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so they should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, their sturdy frame can support up to 450 pounds.

Joss & Main 108'' Market Sunbrella Umbrella: was $490 now $329 at Wayfair At 35% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.

Everlee Outdoor Chaise Lounge Set (Set of 2): was $369 now $329 at Wayfair You'll want to lay by the pool all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $511 now $339 at Wayfair Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this fire pit's raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any summer gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.

Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $459 at Wayfair Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 58% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.