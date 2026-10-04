If you wait until spring to start fighting weeds, you are already months too late. While your lawn’s top growth slows down in fall, winter weeds like chickweed, henbit, and annual bluegrass are actively germinating under the surface as soil temperatures cool down.

By the time green shoots pop up in April, those weeds have spent the entire winter establishing massive root systems across your yard. The secret to a completely weed-free lawn next year isn't pulling mature weeds in the heat of summer, it is stopping them from ever breaking through in the first place.

How pre-emergent works

Pre-emergents don’t kill existing weeds or feed your grass, they act as an invisible subterranean shield. While synthetic products are common, natural pre-emergents like corn gluten meal work on the same principle by preventing young roots from taking hold.

The catch is pre-emergents block all seed germination indiscriminately. If you are currently overseeding or patching bare spots, skip the pre-emergent entirely until your new grass is established — typically after it has sprouted and you’ve mowed it at least twice. Otherwise, the barrier will kill your expensive grass seed before it ever takes root.

Once applied and watered in, the product settles into the top inch of soil to halt cell division right as winter weed seeds (like chickweed, henbit, and annual bluegrass) attempt to sprout.

How to apply it

To apply the granules evenly, you will need a lawn spreader, which you push across the lawn and that drops the product out the bottom as you walk.

Look at the back of your product bag to find the recommended setting for your spreader model. Turn the number dial on the spreader to match that setting. Always fill the spreader's main bucket while parked on your driveway to avoid accidental spills on your grass.

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Walk the outer perimeter of your yard first. This creates a turnaround boundary so you don't accidentally dump extra product at the property lines.

Push the spreader back and forth in straight, overlapping lines. For the best coverage, use a cross-hatch pattern by passing over the lawn north-to-south, then east-to-west.

Only open the bottom slot of the spreader while you are actively walking. Close it right before you stop or turn, or a heavy pile will dump out and burn your grass.

Sweep any stray granules off your driveway and back onto the lawn. Finally, water the yard lightly for 10 to 15 minutes to activate the chemical barrier and lock it into the top layer of soil.

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