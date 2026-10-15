Don’t wait until spring: 3 plants to give your yard an instant fall vibe

It’s not quite time to discard your best gardening gloves. While spring has traditionally been the main gardening season, you can still add more color to your yard in fall — before the frost sets in.

With warm early-fall temperatures and consistent rainfall, your new plants can establish deep, healthy root systems long before the next growing season, and they’ll get a head start without worrying about summer drought.

Enjoy the magic of fall

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Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres, says that while fall is traditionally associated with the final harvest and putting your garden to bed, savvy gardeners know it is actually one of the most magical seasons of the year.

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Richard King, an expert at Dino Decking, agrees, adding that with the right plant choices, you can add instant color and interest now and create a garden that looks good through the dark winter months.

Fall is often treated as the end of the gardening year, when in reality it’s one of the best times to start preparing for the seasons ahead Richard King, Dino Decking

“Fall is often treated as the end of the gardening year, when in reality it’s one of the best times to start preparing for the seasons ahead. The mistake many people make is waiting until spring to think about color and planting, when there are plenty of plants that can transform a garden through the darker months,” says King.

Although summer is officially over, you don’t have to give up on color. Here are three plants to brighten up your fall garden.

1. Chrysanthemums — there’s still time to enjoy flowers

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As summer bedding fades, King suggests planting chrysanthemums for a final burst of color in your yard.

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Available in a wide range of colors, they extend a garden display well into fall. Apart from being enjoyed outside, King says, “Chrysanthemums make an excellent cut flower, meaning their impact doesn’t have to stop at the back door."

Top tip

Keep plants watered while they establish and regularly remove faded flowers to encourage a longer-lasting display.

USDA Hardiness Zone: 5-9

2. Japanese maple — don't forget about height and structure

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My absolute favorite fall plant is my Japanese maple (Acer palmatum). It’s an exceptional small tree that doesn’t take over my yard, but still adds height and structure. And with its dark red leaves, it adds a splash of color and keeps my yard lively in the cooler months.

Palphram also agrees that Japanese maples have a place in fall gardens, and beyond deep red, they offer a range of autumnal colors. “As the days shorten, acers put on an unforgettable show with fiery crimson, deep oranges, and golden yellows,” he says.

Top tip

According to Maple Ridge Nursery, red Japanese Maples typically handle more sun than their green counterparts, so check what’s the best position before you plant. They also prefer well-drained, consistently moist soil, and one that’s slightly acidic.

USDA Hardiness Zone: 5-8

3. Carex 'Evergreen' — choose grasses for a low-maintenance option

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Carex Evergold has distinctive gold-and-green variegated ribbon-like leaves that can brighten borders, containers and any dull corner.

"As an evergreen grass, it continues to provide foliage interest through the colder months, making it a useful choice for gardeners who want color and structure without relying solely on flowers," explains King.



Top tip:

While most ornamental grasses thrive in sun, Palphramand explains that varieties like Carex prefer shade and moist, well-managed soil. King also advises planting in a spot with good drainage and trimming away tired or damaged foliage in late winter to encourage fresh growth.



USDA Hardiness Zone: 5-9

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Why fall is a great time to enjoy grasses

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Whether you are planning a minimalist urban courtyard, a modern prairie-style planting scheme, or a soft texture for a country cottage garden, grasses cover it all.

Ornamental grasses add a distinct layer of luxury, rustling in the breeze and catching the golden fall sunlight. Palphramand adds that they create an effortless, high-end aesthetic, a sensational structure in rich bronze, copper, and amber tones, while being incredibly resilient.

Over to you

Have you put your gardening gloves away for the year, or will you be planting in the fall? Let me know in the comments below.

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