Can I still plant grass seed in November? I asked the lawn experts if it's too late

Fall is in full swing, and if your yard looks anything like mine, you’re probably busy clearing scattered leaves while tending to a tired lawn.

What makes it look so worn down are probably the sparse, empty spots across the yard — which leaves me asking: is it too late to plant grass seed in November?

Luckily, I called on some lawn experts to shed some light on this and offer their advice on achieving a lush, resilient lawn even in this colder season.

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So before you get ready to sow, here is what you need to consider before grabbing your seed packet and getting started.

Is it too late to plant grass seed in November?

A bag of grass seed on a lawn (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While November is typically not the right month to sow grass seed, this can also depend on your regional climate, local soil temperatures, and grass seed type.

For instance, with cool-season grasses (such as Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, tall fescue), you should only overseed once the temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It’s not necessarily too late — but it is more of a riskier time to do so,” advises Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress. “If you are planting grass seed this month, timing is everything, and it will depend on what the weather is like where you are.

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“The soil temperature is the most important thing, as the seeds will need a mild environment to germinate, and you'll need the soil temperatures to be consistently around 46.4 °F to 50 °F or above for germination.”

"If you are planting grass seed this month, timing is everything, and it will depend on what the weather is like" Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress

On the other hand, warm-season varieties like Bermuda grass, zoysiagrass, centipedegrass, and Bahiagrass begin going dormant as the weather cools down. As a result, planting them during cold spells reduces their chances of growing. This is especially the case during colder snaps and the risk of frost.

"Seed should be planted at least 6 weeks before the area's first hard frost, so it has time to germinate and build some root growth before winter dormancy sets in," advises Matthew Koch, Ph.D., research and development at ScottsMiracle-Gro.

"Seed should be planted at least 6 weeks before the area's first hard frost Matthew Koch, Ph.D.

"Regions that experience a milder fall, also known as the Transition Zone (roughly Kansas through the Mid-Atlantic, including areas extending toward the Carolinas), might be able to have one final feeding before winter, but it is entirely dependent on the local climate, growing conditions, and grass type."

However, if the soil is too cold, experts suggest waiting until warmer weather begins during springtime. “I’d recommend waiting until the spring, adds Bonnett.

"There’s no benefit in rushing to sow grass seed if it’s not going to have the right conditions to germinate and establish well.”

Top tips on how to overseed in November

Frosty grass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So if temperatures haven’t yet dropped, what is the best method for overseeding a lawn? To give your lawn an optimal head start in establishing healthy grass, experts suggest sowing a fast-germinating seed mix.

“If the conditions are mild enough, choose a fast-germinating grass seed mix such as one containing perennial ryegrass,” adds Bonnett. “This will help give your lawn the best chance of establishing.”

Of course, preparation is essential, so start by eliminating weeds, clearing leaves, and leveling the ground with a rake before you start seeding.

“Scatter the seed evenly and gently rake it into the top layer of the soil. Keep the area slightly moist but avoid overwatering, especially in November when rainfall is more frequent. If the ground is already wet or waterlogged, avoid planting.”

For more top tips, check out how to overseed your lawn in fall for the best results in spring.

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