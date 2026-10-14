The fall lawncare mistake you’re probably making — and the secret to a greener lawn next spring

I’ve got plenty of trees in my yard, and right now I’m enjoying watching the wind carry the leaves to the ground. But despite creating a bright gold-and-russet spectacle across my lawn, I’m worried that as they pile up, they’ll damage the grass and keep it from performing well in the spring.

While I usually get out my garden rake to clear them and use them in my beds and borders to stop weeds, I’m wondering what to do with the pile that remains, and what benefits raking and mowing leaves provide. For expert advice, I asked Jonathan Davis, grass expert at Lawnsmith, whether raking or mowing the leaves is best.

Raking leaves

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Davis explains that raking leaves removes them completely, which he says matters because “a layer of leaves can smother grass and kill it in just a few weeks.”

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He adds, “Leaves also reduce the grass’s vigor, which lets moss take over, and they can encourage lawn disease and attract worms.”

Once raked, he recommends adding them to your borders as a mulch or into your compost heap. Alternatively, if you have the space, he says, “Stack them in a corner or in a bin bag with a few holes in it and leave them for a year or two to make leaf mold, which is an excellent soil improver.”

Should you rake wet leaves?

It’s best if you wait for the leaves to dry out before raking. “Dry leaves are light and lift easily off the grass. Wet leaves mat together into a heavy, slippery layer that’s hard work to rake, and they stick to the lawn,” says Davis.

But as leaves prevent light and air from reaching your lawn, left in place they do more harm. In this scenario he advises, “If the weather is wet for days, don’t wait for perfect conditions. Clear them as best you can, because wet leaves sitting on the grass are worse than damp raking.”

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How often should you rake leaves?

Raking up leaves should be a weekly task in the fall. “Leaves can smother grass and kill it in just a few weeks, so the longer they sit, the more damage you risk.”

In a heavy fall, or if the weather’s wet and the leaves are matting down, Davis recommends going over the lawn more often. “Little and often is far easier than waiting until the tree is bare and facing a thick, soggy layer,” he adds.

What’s the best way to rake leaves?

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I find raking leaves can feel like a gym workout — only with worse weather. To save energy and finish the job efficiently, start with the right tools and technique.

LawnStarter suggests using a wide plastic rake for dry leaves, and a metal rake with a spring joint for damp leaves. You may also find it useful to have a tarp handy to place the leaves on, which you can easily move when you’re finished.

When you're ready to start, work from the outer edges toward the center to create a single pile and keep leaves from blowing back over cleared areas. If you’re tackling a large yard, break it down into manageable sections. Finally, always rake with the wind — fighting a gusty breeze only doubles your effort.

Razor-Back 24-Tine Steel Rack: £29 at The Home Depot This 24-tine stainless steel rake is built for durability, making raking leaves and dethatching easier. The steel head is in one piece, so the tines won’t pull loose, and the flexible coil spring ensures a smooth raking action. The smooth fibregalss handle also gives a cusioned grip.

Mowing leaves

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Raking leaves might be best if you have a small patch, but if you have a large lawn, mowing fallen leaves will save time and energy and provide organic fertilizer.

And if your leaves are dry, Davis advises mowing over them rather than raking. But he warns, “They’ll look a bit unsightly for a few days, but chopped leaves are smaller, meaning they break down faster and add useful organics to the lawn.”

Why it’s easier to mow dry leaves

Rather than making the job harder than it needs to, Davis suggests avoiding mowing wet leaves. “Dry leaves shred cleanly and scatter back into the lawn. Wet leaves clump, clog the mower and leave soggy patches on the grass, so they’re best left until the lawn and leaves have dried out.”

Did you know?

Just as a robot lawnmower takes a fine shaving off your lawn and the cuttings act as mulch, the same process works when you mow your leaves. Rather than removing them and bagging them up, they can be left to work their way into the soil. Just make sure they haven’t smothered the grass.

Do you need to adjust the mower blade?

Rather than keeping the mower blade at the height you use for your normal cut, Davis recommends raising it.

“For the first pass, raise the blade a notch or two above your normal setting, which helps the mower pick up and chop the leaves without scalping the grass. Then go over it again at your usual autumn height, roughly 1.5 to 5 inches for most lawns,” he advises.

Although he warns against cutting the grass too short at this time of year, as it weakens the root system and reduces winter stamina.

Do you need special equipment to mow leaves?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to mowing the leaves on your lawn, Davis says you don’t need any special equipment. “A rotary mower is fine, but mulching mowers do a better job as they double-cut the leaves.”

He adds that many modern rotary mowers have a mulching attachment, which is worth using, though it isn’t as effective as a full-time mulching machine.

Aside from your mower, he says, “You may also find a leaf blower or rake is handy for gathering leaves from awkward spots or into rows before you mow.”

Should you remove the mower bag?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Davis advises that whether you remove the mower bag when mowing depends on your goal. “To mulch them back into the lawn, take the bag or box off and mow with the mulching setting or a rear-discharge setting if the manufacturer allows it.

However, if the leaf cover is heavy or you’d prefer a tidy lawn, he suggests leaving the bag on so the mower collects the shredded leaves. He says, “They make a good addition to the compost heap, and shredded leaves rot down much faster than whole ones.”

How often should you mow leaves?

Just like when raking leaves, Davis recommends mowing the leaves little and often. He says, “Aim for once a week during leaf fall, so the covering stays light and the shredded pieces can work down into the lawn rather than building up in a thick layer. If you can still see the grass through the chopped leaves, you’ve got it right.”

Raking or mowing — what will you do?

I prefer to mow over the leaves rather than rake them. Smaller pieces break down more easily, and leaf mold is less likely to develop. I can then leave some to break down on my lawn and move the rest to use as mulch in my beds. Either way, it's better than bagging your leaves and sending them to landfill.



I’d be interested to know what you plan to do with the fallen leaves that are covering your lawn. Let me know in the comments below.

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